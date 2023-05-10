Where Jayden Daniels stands in College Sports Wire’s SEC quarterback rankings after spring

Spring practice is in the books, and teams’ depth charts are beginning to take shape.

That’s especially true for the quarterback spot, where most teams hope to have a starter more or less decided before the start of fall camp in a couple of months. Luckily for LSU, there aren’t many questions in that regard.

Despite the return of Garrett Nussmeier, Jayden Daniels is the clear starting quarterback after a strong first season coming in as a transfer from Arizona State. Daniels has the potential to be one of the top quarterbacks in the SEC (if not the entire country), and College Sports Wire’s Patrick Conn ranked him third among SEC signal-callers behind just Arkansas‘ KJ Jefferson and Mississippi State’s Will Rogers.

2022 Stats: Daniels had a career year with LSU after spending the first three seasons with the Arizona State Sun Devils. He led the LSU team to an SEC West crown in year one of the Brian Kelly era. Daniels added 885 yards on the ground with 11 touchdowns. He will need to continue that level of play if LSU wants to win the SEC in 2023.

Like Daniels, Jefferson and Rogers are veterans who have been multi-year Power Five starters. However, the Tigers have the strongest roster of the three teams, meaning Daniels could have the most breakout potential.

Expectations are high for Daniels entering his second season in Baton Rouge after he led LSU to an SEC West title in 2022, and he has the chance to solidify himself as the conference’s best passer.

