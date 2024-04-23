Where Jayden Daniels ranks among quarterbacks on Mel Kiper Jr.’s final draft board

We’re just over 48 hours away from the start of the 2024 NFL draft, and that means it’s time for analysts and prognosticators to put forth their final predictions.

ESPN’s Mel Kiper Jr. released his final big board on Tuesday ahead of the draft, and when it came to LSU players, there weren’t a lot of changes from what we’ve seen over the past few months.

LSU quarterback Jayden Daniels — the 2023 Heisman Trophy winner — is still ranked second overall and among quarterbacks behind only Caleb Williams. Meanwhile, Daniels’ favorite college targets Malik Nabers and Brian Thomas Jr. rank fifth and 17th, respectively, as well as third and fourth among receivers.

The Tigers don’t have as many mid-round prospects as we’ve seen in past years. That trio comprises the only LSU players in the top 75 with Maason Smith coming in at 78th overall followed by Mekhi Wingo at 92.

Those were the only players Kiper had in his top 150, though Charles Turner III (No. 11 center), Jordan Jefferson (No. 12 defensive tackle), Omar Speights (No. 32 inside linebacker), Ovie Oghoufo (No. 28 outside linebacker) and Andre Sam (No. 30 safety) all cracked the positional rankings.

It likely won’t be as many players as LSU has seen drafted overall in some recent years, but it’s a top-heavy class for the Tigers, and Thursday’s Round 1 should be an eventful one.

