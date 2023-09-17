Where Jayden Daniels ranks among SEC passers after Week 3

After his performance on Saturday, Jayden Daniels has cemented himself as one of the top quarterbacks in the SEC.

He completed 30 of 34 passes for 361 yards and two touchdowns. On the ground, he carried it 13 times for 77 yards (not subtracting sack yardage) and rushed for two more scores. It was as good as a performance we’ve seen from an LSU QB since Joe Burrow wore purple and gold.

Daniels was sharp. He still used his legs but looked much more polished as a passer, standing in the pocket and delivering deep balls to Malik Nabers.

Here’s where Daniels ranks among SEC passers after Week 4.

976 passing yards - 2nd in SEC

Daniels 976 passing yards put him second in the conference, only trailing Vanderbilt’s AJ Swann, who’s played in four games.

Swann has already played four games compared to Daniels’ three. That puts Daniels atop the conference in passing yards per game.

10.3 yards per attempt - T2nd in SEC

Daniels is averaging 10.3 yards per attempt right now. If he continues at that pace, he’d set a career high by a wide margin.

Jaxson Dart’s 12.5 yards per attempt lead this category.

8 passing touchdowns - T2nd in SEC

Daniels has eight touchdowns on the year.

In the SEC, that puts him tied for second with Devin Leary and Connor Weigman. Swann leads this category with 11 touchdowns.

83.1 QBR - 3rd in SEC

Shifting to an advanced stat here. Daniels sits third in ESPN’s QBR metric. He trails Weigman and Dart here. He remains third if you sort by raw QBR.

89.1 PFF offensive grade - 4th in SEC

Daniels was among the top graded QBs in the SEC last year and he’s on that pace again in 2023.

He trails Weigman, Dart and Arkansas‘ K.J. Jefferson, who LSU will see in Death Valley this week.

72.2 completion rate - third in SEC

Daniels is in the top five again here. He trails Florida’s Graham Mertz and Carson Beck.

However, Daniels’ average depth of target is significantly higher than both Mertz’s and Beck’s.

