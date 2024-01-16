Where Jayden Daniels, other LSU stars land in CBS NFL mock draft after underclassmen deadline

The deadline for underclassmen players to enter the 2024 NFL draft came and went on Monday, and we now have a much clearer picture of who will be available for teams to draft.

With that in mind, CBS Sports’ Ryan Wilson updated his mock draft, and it features a slight drop for Jayden Daniels compared to other mocks. While many see Daniels as a possible top-three pick and potentially even the No. 2 overall quarterback in the draft, Wilson has him falling to the New York Giants with the No. 6 pick.

He would join a team that has a quarterback under contract in Daniel Jones but without long-term clarity at the position.

No player did more for their draft stock in the fall than Jayden Daniels, who went from possible Day 3 pick to first-round prospect. He reminds me of Lamar Jackson, and the Giants aren’t tied to Daniel Jones beyond the 2024 season.

On the other hand, Wilson is very high on both receivers Malik Nabers and Brian Thomas Jr., who he has going in the top 15. As far as Nabers goes, he joins a talented Jets receiver room at No. 10 that will likely get Aaron Rodgers back next year.

The Jets would love an offensive linemen here, but with the top 3 already off the board, they take WR2, who is more like WR1.5; Nabers was electric for LSU in 2023, and he will give Garrett Wilson some much-needed help in New York.

Thomas, meanwhile, is going five picks later in the mock at No. 15 to the Colts, who will have what is for all intents and purposes a rookie quarterback in Anthony Richardson, who missed most of his first season due to injury.

Brian Thomas flew under the radar for LSU, which is what happens when you play alongside Malik Nabers and Jayden Daniels. But he’s a legit first-round talent who won consistently on vertical routes and dominated at the catch point.

It will be an eventful draft night on April 25 as LSU looks to have its most first-round picks since 2020.

