Where Jayden Daniels’ Heisman odds sit after Week 4 win over Arkansas

It was a slow start on Saturday for Jayden Daniels and the LSU offense, but that group ultimately got going in a 34-31 shootout win over Arkansas.

Daniels threw an ugly interception early but caught fire later in the game, finishing 20 of 29 passing for 320 yards and four touchdowns. Both Brian Thomas Jr. and Malik Nabers reached the 130-yard receiving mark.

After beginning the year second in Heisman odds behind Caleb Williams, per BetMGM, Daniels saw his odds drop quite a bit after the season-opening loss to Florida State.

However, those odds are starting to creep back up. He’s now +1600, giving him the seventh-best odds behind Williams, Michael Penix Jr., Quinn Ewers, Bo Nix, Jordan Travis and Sam Hartman.

With a lot of high-profile SEC matchups on the horizon, Daniels will get the opportunity to continue making plays on a big stage. If he does, his odds should continue to rise throughout the season.

