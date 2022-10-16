Where Jalin Hyatt ranks nationally for touchdowns after Alabama game

Tennessee (6-0, 3-0 SEC) defeated Alabama (6-1, 3-1 SEC), 52-49, at Neyland Stadium in Week 7.

Tennessee wide receiver Jalin Hyatt recorded six receptions, 207 yards and five touchdowns against Alabama.

“To be honest, I didn’t know I was going to have five touchdowns,” Hyatt said after the game. “That’s a lot. It was the looks, what they were showing us. We came to the sidelines and figured out what was going to work against their defense.

“There’s a lot that goes to it in terms of the game plan and how we prepare. We knew we could execute on big plays, knew that coming into the game and knew we had to in order to win this game. I’m proud of everyone in this locker room, and we’re onto the next.”

Following the Tennessee-Alabama game in Week 7, Vols Wire looks at the top FBS leaders for receiving touchdowns.

Jalin Hyatt (Tennessee): 10

Donald Page/Getty Images

Charlie Jones (Purdue): 9

Alex Martin/Journal and Courier / USA TODAY NETWORK

Marvin Harrison Jr. (Ohio State): 9

Joseph Scheller/Columbus Dispatch / USA TODAY NETWORK

Will Sheppard (Vanderbilt): 8

George Walker IV – USA TODAY Sports

LaJohntay Wester (FAU): 8

Alex Martin/Journal and Courier / USA TODAY NETWORK

Story originally appeared on Vols Wire