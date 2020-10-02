Where Jalen Ramsey ranks among PFF’s best CBs this season

Jalen Ramsey has yet to pick off a pass for the Rams this season, breaking up only two in three games. That’s primarily the result of him seeing very few targets in coverage, with quarterbacks only throwing 19 passes his way.

He’s allowed 11 completions for just 97 yards and a touchdown, allowing a stellar 5.1 yards per target – the best of his career so far, according to Pro Football Reference. He may have given up a score to Stefon Diggs in Week 3, but his overall performance in 2020 has been what the Rams hoped.

Pro Football Focus recently ranked the top 10 corners in the NFL through three games this season and Ramsey checked in at No. 7. Here’s what PFF wrote about the Rams’ star corner.

The Rams don’t play a whole lot of man coverage (21%, seventh-lowest rate through Week 2), but quarterbacks have been scared to throw Ramsey’s way when he’s in man-to-man. He has logged 20 coverage snaps on the outside in man and has yet to see a single target. Ramsey is at his best when the Rams are playing Cover 6, though. On those snaps, he has logged a 90.3 coverage grade, the second-best mark in the NFL.

Ramsey was typically a man-coverage cornerback with the Jaguars, but the Rams have gone zone heavy this season. He’s still thrived in that role, even if he’s not constantly matching up with No. 1 receivers in man coverage.

The Rams have to be thrilled with how he’s performed so far, even if he has yet to force a turnover. He’s had an impact on the field – both in practice and in games – and has grabbed hold of a leadership role in the Rams locker room.