Where the Jaguars landed in power rankings after Week 17

The Jacksonville Jaguars have won four straight games and if they can make it five in a row by beating the Tennessee Titans they’ll be AFC South champs.

That surge from 4-8 to 8-8 has many experts wondering: are the Jaguars now a top 10 team in the NFL? Some think so and those who don’t are convinced Jacksonville has an above average team, at minimum.

While the tragic circumstances surrounding Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin have left the NFL’s final weeks in a tentative state following the postponement of the Week 17 meeting of the Buffalo Bills and Cincinnati Bengals, here’s how the Jaguars ranked in the few power rankings that were released Tuesday or Wednesday:

Touchdown Wire (Mark Lane)

Jaguars ranking: 8 (last week 9)

Writer’s take:

Jacksonville did an excellent job of putting the Texans in their place, sending a message to the Titans that the AFC South title game will truly be a battle. It will be fascinating to see if Tennessee shuts down Jacksonville’s run game and how Trevor Lawrence adjusts.

USA Today (Nate Davis)

Jaguars ranking: 7 (last week 10)

Writer’s take:

Yes, this feels like high cotton for a team that’s 8-8 and likely won’t reach postseason if it loses to Tennessee on Saturday. But Jacksonville has won four in a row and six of eight and is certainly performing like it’s in the league’s top quartile.

ESPN (Michael DiRocco)

Jaguars ranking: 11 (last week 12)

Writer’s take:

At the end of October, the Jaguars were 2-6 after losing five consecutive games, two of which came against the Texans and Broncos. But since then? They’re 6-2 and have a chance to win the AFC South for just the second time in franchise history by beating the Titans on Saturday. Trevor Lawrence’s play has been the main catalyst for the turnaround. He leads the NFL in completion percentage (70.5), is second in passer rating (106) and has thrown for 2,061 yards with 14 TD passes and two interceptions in the eight games.

Sporting News (Vinnie Iyer)

Jaguars ranking: 11 (last week 12)

Writer’s take:

The Jaguars keep rocking it with Trevor Lawrence and Travis Etienne leading Doug Pederson’s offense and the defense got into the fun in Houston. Jacksonville should take care of Tennessee to be a dangerous No. 4 seed.

CBS Sports (Pete Prisco)

Jaguars ranking: 11 (last week 13)

Writer’s take:

They face a win-to-get-in game against the Titans this week. They have been rolling lately, but the Titans won’t be an easy out – no matter who is on the field.

Yahoo Sports (Frank Schwab)

Jaguars ranking: 9 (last week 10)

Writer’s take:

The Jaguars won division titles in 1998, 1999 and 2017. That’s one division championship over the last 22 seasons. Saturday night, when the Jaguars can win the AFC South by beating the Titans, is an absolutely huge moment for the franchise that hasn’t had a lot of success but now has Trevor Lawrence and an exciting future.

