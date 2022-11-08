Where the Jaguars landed in power rankings after Week 9

It wasn’t that long ago that the Jacksonville Jaguars were a top 10 team in power rankings. A five-game losing streak through the month of October thoroughly squashed that.

Beating the Las Vegas Raiders, 27-20, in Week 9 didn’t exactly vault the Jaguars back to the top of experts’ rankings, but it was — for the first time in a long time — a step in the right direction for the team.

Through the first half of the season, here’s where experts rank the Jaguars against the rest of the teams in the NFL:

Touchdown Wire (Mark Lane)

Jaguars ranking: 21 (last week 27)

Writer’s take:

The Jaguars managed to battle back down 20-7 to the Raiders to pull off the 27-20 victory. Trevor Lawrence stayed efficient, going 25-of-31 for 235 yards and a touchdown. As long as Lawrence can start playing consistently, Jacksonville should be a team no one will take lightly anymore.

USA Today (Nate Davis)

Jaguars ranking: 25 (last week 26)

Writer’s take:

With 515 yards and four TDs from scrimmage in four starts, a shame RB Travis Etienne isn’t eligible for the Offensive Rookie of the Year award after his first season on an NFL field.

NFL.com (Dan Hanzus)

Jaguars ranking: 27 (last week 30)

Writer’s take:

The Jaguars have stumbled into their share of valleys this season, but you see progress being made with Doug Pederson at the helm. Take Sunday as an example: Jacksonville fell behind 17-0 in the second quarter before flipping the script on the Raiders in a 27-20 win. Trevor Lawrence delivered one of his best efforts of the season, displaying plus accuracy and decision making. The defense was even better after the slow start, shutting down Josh Jacobs and holding Davante Adams without a yard in the second half after a dominant first two quarters by the All-Pro wide receiver. Big tests lie ahead with the Chiefs and Ravens next on the schedule.

ESPN (Michael DiRocco)

Jaguars ranking: 26 (last week 29)

Writer’s take:

Etienne is fifth in the league in rushing with 680 yards despite having the fewest carries (120) by any non-quarterback in the top 10. The Jaguars rank seventh in rushing yards per game (146.8), which would be their highest mark since 2010 (149.7) if it holds the rest of the season. Etienne’s production is one of the reasons the Jaguars traded James Robinson to the Jets, and he gives Jacksonville a more explosive player at the position.

Pro Football Talk (Mike Florio)

Jaguars ranking: 26 (last week 28)

Writer’s take:

They’re just good enough to stay on the fringes of the conversation.

CBS Sports (Pete Prisco)

Jaguars ranking: 26 (last week 28)

Writer’s take:

Rallying from 17 down to beat the Raiders could be what gets this young team going. The bad news is it plays at Kansas City this week to try and do it.

Yahoo Sports (Frank Schwab)

Jaguars ranking: 24 (last week 28)

Writer’s take:

Get back on the Trevor Lawrence roller coaster. The Jaguars quarterback was good on Sunday after a few down weeks, completing 25-of-31 passes for 235 yards in a comeback win. Those performances keep you wondering if he can start putting it all together.

Story originally appeared on Jaguars Wire