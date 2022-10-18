Where the Jaguars landed in power rankings after Week 6

It wasn’t long ago that there was debate whether the Jacksonville Jaguars were a top 10 team in the NFL. Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence told reporters near the end of September that “you can’t deny that we are a really good team.”

Three consecutive losses later and there’s plenty of people willing to deny that.

The latest loss in the Jaguars’ slide was a 34-27 defeat at the hands of the Indianapolis Colts. The defense couldn’t get off the field and couldn’t protect a one-point lead after Lawrence led the Jaguars down the field for a go-ahead score with less than three minutes left.

The Jaguars are now 2-4 and third in the AFC South after previously sitting at the top of the division after the first few weeks.

Here’s what experts think of the Jaguars after six weeks:

Touchdown Wire (Doug Farrar)

Jaguars ranking: 21 (last week 20)

Writer’s take:

It’s tough to remember now, but the Jaguars were the toast of the NFL after the first three games of the season, when they held a 2-1 record. Doug Pederson has changed the culture! Trevor Lawrence is fixed! The defense is amazing! All of those things are still true in fits and starts, but the Jags have now lost three straight winnable games after Sunday’s 34-27 defeat at the hands of the Colts. That defense wasn’t able to sack Matt Ryan once, despite Indy’s problematic offensive line, Lawrence was efficient but hardly explosive, and this team is now on a backslide. That they face the Giants next Sunday really doesn’t help.

USA Today (Nate Davis)

Jaguars ranking: 23 (last week 22)

Writer’s take:

No. 1 pick Travon Walker hasn’t had a sack since Week 1 … but has had killer roughing penalties each of the past two games, both defeats.

NFL.com (Dan Hanzus)

Jaguars ranking: 27 (last week 25)

Writer’s take:

The Jaguars couldn’t make the big stop to finish the Colts, the end result a 34-27 loss that Jacksonville could ill-afford after dropping its previous two games. An absentee pass rush played a major role: The Colts were forced into a pass-happy approach with their top two running backs injured and inactive, but the Jags couldn’t manage a single sack against the statue-like Matt Ryan despite the veteran throwing 58 passes. Doug Pederson’s team recorded just six QB hits, with no Jags player tallying more than one. That’s not gonna work.

ESPN (Michael DiRocco)

Jaguars ranking: 22 (last week 22)

Writer’s take:

Running back James Robinson suffered a torn Achilles on Dec. 26 and the Jacksonville Jaguars were careful with him throughout the offseason and training camp. Head coach Doug Pederson was hopeful Robinson would be ready to go in the season opener, but nobody was sure what kind of conditioning Robinson would have and how much work he could handle. The assumption was more Travis Etienne Jr. early in the season until Robinson was full go. However, he’s had no issues at all and leads the Jaguars in carries (81) and rushing yards (340). He’s splitting time with Etienne, but that was always the plan.

Pro Football Talk (Mike Florio)

Jaguars ranking: 21 (last week 18)

Writer’s take:

The moment they built a 14-0 lead in Philly, they fell apart.

CBS Sports (Pete Prisco)

Jaguars ranking: 28 (last week 26)

Writer’s take:

They have lost three straight games, all games they could have won. The defense let them down late against the Colts.

Yahoo Sports (Frank Schwab)

Jaguars ranking: 23 (last week 16)

Writer’s take:

The story for the Jaguars is a lot different if the Colts don’t hit a huge touchdown with 17 seconds left Sunday to win. But as it stands after that, the Jaguars look like a team that fooled us during that 2-1 start. The explosive element of the passing game is gone. The defense couldn’t get off the field against a thin Colts offense. It’s a reminder this is still a young team, and maybe not as talented as it looked three weeks ago.

