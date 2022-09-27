Where the Jaguars landed in power rankings after Week 3

Experts still don’t seem entirely sure what to make of the Jacksonville Jaguars.

They’re clearly a talented football team on an upward trajectory — that much is undeniable — but did the Jaguars really go from back-to-back No. 1 picks to a top 10 team just three games into the 2022 season?

Some power rankings think they did. Others are still more measured after the Jaguars shutout the Indianapolis Colts in Week 2 and blew out the Los Angeles Chargers on the road in Week 3.

Here’s where pundits rank the Jaguars after the first three weeks of the 2022 season:

Touchdown Wire (Mark Lane)

Jaguars ranking: 20 (last week 26)

Writer’s take:

The Jaguars’ win over the Indianapolis Colts in Week 2 could be attributed to the Bermuda Triangle the Colts find themselves in when visiting Florida. However, that wasn’t the case against the Los Angeles Chargers. The Jaguars made a statement in LA that Trevor Lawrence may have arrived, and that the Doug Pederson era truly is a different chapter in Jacksonville.

USA Today (Nate Davis)

Jaguars ranking: 11 (last week 22)

Writer’s take:

A team that sat atop the last two drafts and hadn’t won on the road since 2019 left LA with a decisive win, a promising young roster … and a continued hold on first place in the AFC South.

NFL.com (Dan Hanzus)

Jaguars ranking: 18 (last week 28)

Writer’s take:

Isn’t it strange how James Robinson couldn’t seem to find his way out of Urban Meyer’s doghouse last year, and now he’s one of the AFC’s most explosive running backs? It’s another example of the post-Meyer night-and-day vibes around the Jaguars, who have put together the best three-week performance in the AFC South — by far! — to start the season. Meanwhile, Trevor Lawrence threw three more touchdown passes and seems like a talented young quarterback ready to make the leap. After a beatdown of the Chargers in L.A., the Jags have the feel of a legitimate playoff contender in their muddled conference. That Doug Pederson guy must know what he’s doing.

ESPN (Michael DiRocco)

Jaguars ranking: 13 (last week 24)

Writer’s take:

Trevor Lawrence looks like a No. 1 overall pick. After a rough start in the opener against Washington he has posted the second- and third-highest-rated games of his career in routs of the Colts and Chargers. He’s sixth in the NFL in Total QBR (72.9) and seventh in completion percentage (69.4). Most importantly, he’s not turning the ball over (just one interception). He has flourished under head coach Doug Pederson after a lost season with Urban Meyer.

Pro Football Talk (Mike Florio)

Jaguars ranking: 11 (last week 18)

Writer’s take:

Urban Meyer will inevitably find a way to try to take credit.

CBS Sports (Pete Prisco)

Jaguars ranking: 9 (last week 22)

Writer’s take:

The Jaguars served notice the past two weeks that they might be ahead of schedule. They can be nasty on defense and are improving on offense, but the Eagles will be a real challenge this week.

Yahoo Sports (Frank Schwab)

Jaguars ranking: 10 (last week 25)

Writer’s take:

I had the Jaguars too low last week. It was just a mistake. I probably was penalizing them too much for a Week 1 loss to Washington (and holding onto preseason preconceptions) and not giving enough credit for the Week 2 win over the Colts. The Jaguars are a good team. Trevor Lawrence is becoming everything he was hyped to be. They’re fun. A trip to Philly this week is a fantastic test.

