Here’s where Jags stands in these way-too-early 2022 power rankings

The Jacksonville Jaguars finished with the worst record in the league for the second season in a row in 2021, and while there’s hope that things will improve in 2022 under new coach Doug Pederson, many are taking a “believe-it-when-I-see-it” approach with this team. Understandably so.

But there are reasons for optimism, namely quarterback Trevor Lawrence. He was far from great as a rookie, tying for the league lead in interceptions. But he showed flashes of being the player he was drafted to be, and his presence alone puts the team in a better spot than many of the league’s other bottom-feeders.

In the way-too-early 2022 NFL power rankings from Touchdown Wire, Jacksonville isn’t on the bottom, though it is close, ranking at No. 30.

The roller coaster that was the Jaguars and ex-coach Urban Meyer in 2021 has ended with Doug Pederson taking over for him. Next up for Jacksonville: Getting Pederson to prove he can mix well with former No. 1 overall pick Trevor Lawrence as well as proving they can hit on their upcoming top-overall selection at the 2022 NFL draft.

Nick Wojton of Touchdown Wire has the Jags above both the AFC South-rival Houston Texans and Detroit Lions, who pick third and second, respectively, in the upcoming 2022 NFL draft.

Neither of those squads has a clear vision for the future at quarterback, and while the Jags need to take a big leap to avoid another top-5 pick, that is certainly possible given the talent Lawrence brings to the table despite a disappointing rookie year.