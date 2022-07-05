Where do the Jags rank in positional spending this season?

The Jacksonville Jaguars spent big this offseason and a good chunk of their spending went to the defensive side. When considering the unit struggled to stopped a lot of offenses, especially against the run where they ranked 23rd, that’s not surprising.

However, one thing going in their favor that helps offset their defensive spending is the fact that they have quarterback Trevor Lawrence under his rookie deal, and it will continue to be that way for at least two more seasons. They also have other notable players on even cheaper deals like James Robinson, who is their best offensive player, but is playing on an undrafted rookie contract.

All of that said, we decided to look at the Jags positional spending heading into this regular season using the projections from Over the Cap. Here is where they stand on both the offensive and defensive sides of the ball after an offseason where they spent the most guaranteed money in NFL history:

Quarterback

Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence (16) is forced to roll out in the first half of the NFL football game between the Cincinnati Bengals and the Jacksonville Jaguars on Thursday, Sept. 30, 2021, at Paul Brown Stadium in Cincinnati. [The Enquirer]

Total: $12.6 million

Rank: 21st

Biggest cap hit: Trevor Lawrence, $8.3 million

Running back: Travis Etienne

Jaguars RB (1) Travis Etienne Jr. runs through drills during Sunday’s scrimmage session. The Jacksonville Jaguars held their practice session Sunday, August 8, 2021 in front of a limited number of fans on the turf at TIAA Bank Field in Jacksonville, FL. [Florida Times-Union]

Total: $7.2 million

Rank: 25th

Biggest cap hit: Travis Etienne, $2.9 million

Wide receiver

Nov 14, 2021; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Jacksonville Jaguars wide receiver Marvin Jones (11) points during warms up before the game against the Indianapolis Colts at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Marc Lebryk-USA TODAY Sports

Total: $34.3 million

Rank: 4th

Biggest cap hit: Marvin Jones Jr., $8.7 million

Tight end

New York Giants tight end Evan Engram (88) walks off the field after the Giants fall to the Washington Football Team, 22-7, at MetLife Stadium on Sunday, Jan. 9, 2022. [The Record]

Total: $19.4 million

Rank: 3rd

Biggest cap hit: Evan Engram, $8.9 million

Offensive line

Nov 14, 2021; Landover, Maryland, USA; Washington Football Team guard Brandon Scherff (75) smiles while leaving the field after the game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at FedExField. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports

Total: $31.8 million

Rank: 22nd

Biggest cap hit: Brandon Scherff, $8.6 million

Interior defensive line

Jacksonville Jaguars defensive end Roy Robertson-Harris (95) rushes Indianapolis Colts quarterback Carson Wentz (2) during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Jan. 9, 2022, in Jacksonville, Fla. (AP Photo/Stephen B. Morton)

Total: $29.4 million

Rank: 6th

Biggest cap hit: Roy Robertson-Harris $9 million

EDGE

INGLEWOOD, CALIFORNIA – DECEMBER 05: Josh Allen #41 of the Jacksonville Jaguars warms up before the game against the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium on December 05, 2021 in Inglewood, California. (Photo by Harry How/Getty Images)

Total: $30.5 million

Rank: 5th

Biggest cap hit: Josh Allen, $7.2 million

Linebacker

December 19, 2021; Santa Clara, California, USA; Atlanta Falcons inside linebacker Foye Oluokun (54) during the third quarter against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi’s Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports

Total: $13.5 million

Rank: 14th

Biggest cap hit: Foye Oluokun, $6.6 million

Safety

Dec 12, 2021; Nashville, Tennessee, USA; Jacksonville Jaguars free safety Rayshawn Jenkins (2) against the Tennessee Titans during the second half at Nissan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Steve Roberts-USA TODAY Sports

Total: $15.4 million

Rank: 10th

Biggest cap hit: Rayshawn Jenkins, $9.9 million

Cornerback

Dec 26, 2021; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; Jacksonville Jaguars cornerback Shaquill Griffin (26) celebrates a defensive stop during the first half against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

Total: $34.3 million

Rank: 2nd

Biggest cap hit: Shaquill Griffin, $16.4 million

Offense

Sep 12, 2021; Houston, Texas, USA; Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence (16) celebrates with wide receiver Marvin Jones (11) after a touchdown during the fourth quarter against the Houston Texans at NRG Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports

QB: $12.6 million (21st)

RB: $7.2 million (25th)

WR: $34.3 million (4th)

TE: $19.4 million (3rd)

OL: $31.8 million (22nd)

Total: $105.6 million (18th)

Defense

Jacksonville Jaguars linebacker Josh Allen (41), Jacksonville Jaguars safety Rudy Ford (5) and Jacksonville Jaguars cornerback Shaquill Griffin (26) and other teammates celebrate after Allen’s recovery of a Buffalo fumble during fourth quarter action. The Jaguars were tied with the Bills 6 to 6 at the end of the first half and went on to win the game with a final score of 9 to 6. The Jacksonville Jaguars hosted the Buffalo Bills at TIAA Bank Field in Jacksonville, FL, Sunday, November 7, 2021. [Bob Self/Florida Times-Union]

IDL: $29.4 million (6th)

EDGE: $30.5 million (5th)

LB: $13.5 million (14th)

Safety: $15.4 million (10th)

CB: $34.3 million (2nd)

Total: $123.3 million (2nd)

