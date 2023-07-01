Where JacQawn McRoy stands among highest-rated OL to ever commit to Oregon

The Oregon Ducks picked up a big-time commitment on Saturday afternoon, landing the No. 3 OT in the 2024 class, and the No. 59 overall player in the nation.

4-star OT JacQawn McRoy announced his verbal commitment to Oregon, becoming the 17th member of the 2024 class that ranks No. 8 in the nation. He is the fourth offensive lineman to join since A’lique Terry took over as the OL coach in Eugene, and the No. 1 ranked OL in Oregon’s current class.

When you look at the grand scheme of things, though, how highly rated is McRoy when you compare him to the best offensive linemen to ever commit to the Ducks?

We went through the archives to find out.

5-star OT Josh Conerly Jr.

247Sports Recruiting Rating: 0.9918

National Rank: 8

Recruiting Class: 2022

Career at Oregon: Conerly is entering his second year with the Ducks, where he is projected to take over as the starting left tackle for the team.

5-star OT Kingsley Suamataia

247Sports Recruiting Rating: 0.9823

National Rank: 23

Recruiting Class: 2021

Career at Oregon: After just half of a season with the Ducks, Suamataia announced that he would enter the transfer portal and move closer to home with the BYU Cougars. He has served as a valued starter for the Cougars since then.

4-star OT Penei Sewell

Troy Wayrynen-USA TODAY Sports

247Sports Recruiting Rating: 0.9709

National Rank: 53

Recruiting Class: 2018

Career at Oregon: Penei Sewell is undoubtedly the best offensive lineman that the Ducks have ever had, winning the Outland Trophy in 2019 for the nation’s top offensive lineman. Sewell was drafted by the Detroit Lions with the No. 7 overall pick in 2021.

4-star OL Jonah Tauanu'u

. (AP Photo/Ron Jenkins)

247Sports Recruiting Rating: 0.9695

National Rank: 63

Recruiting Class: 2019

Career at Oregon: Tauanu’u ended up medically retiring at Oregon after playing only 16 snaps in two games during his freshman season in 2019. He did not play in 2020 due to injury.

4-star OT Aaron Klovas

Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

247Sports Recruiting Rating: 0.9645

National Rank: 94

Recruiting Class: 2004

Career at Oregon: Klovas was on the roster for two seasons at Oregon, but struggled to see much of the field before ending his career at Idaho State.

4-star OT Bram Walden

247Sports Recruiting Rating: 0.9624

National Rank: 85

Recruiting Class: 2021

Career at Oregon: Bram Walden redshirted in his freshman season and played in only two games as a reserve in 2022. He announced his transfer to Arizona State this past offseason, following Kenny Dillingham to Tempe.

4-star OT Andre Yruretagoyena

(Photo by Doug Pensinger/Getty Images)

247Sports Recruiting Rating: 0.9596

National Rank: 87

Recruiting Class: 2011

Career at Oregon: After four seasons at Oregon where he eventually became a starter, Yruretagoyena decided to step away from the game to focus on his health following a broken leg in 2014.

4-star OT JacQawn McRoy

247Sports Recruiting Rating: 0.9316

National Rank: 59

Recruiting Class: 2024

Career at Oregon: McRoy is the fourth offensive lineman to commit to the Ducks this cycle, and the No. 3 rated OL in the 2024 class.

4-star OT Fox Crader

Kirby Lee/Image of Sport-USA TODAY Sports

247Sports Recruiting Rating: 0.9261

National Rank: 177

Recruiting Class: 2024

Career at Oregon: Crader was one of the first commitments that Oregon got in the 2024 class, and he has seen a huge rise in the ratings since joining the Ducks.

4-star OL Dave Iuli

247Sports Recruiting Rating: 0.9238

National Rank: 191

Recruiting Class: 2023

Career at Oregon: Iuli redshirted as a freshman, but projects to have more of a role on a deep and talented offensive line in 2023.

4-star OL Jackson Powers-Johnson

(AP Photo/Andy Nelson)

247Sports Recruiting Rating: 0.9216

National Rank: 183

Recruiting Class: 2021

Career at Oregon: JPJ has been a highly-versatile player for the Ducks since coming to Eugene in 2021, playing multiple positions along the line. In 2023, he projects to take over for Alex Forsyth as the starting center.

(AP Photo/Young Kwak)

247Sports Recruiting Rating: 0.9170

National Rank: 5 (JUCO)

Recruiting Class: 2019

Career at Oregon: Big Sala was a solid starting right tackle for the Ducks, and he went on to sign as a UDFA with the Baltimore Ravens in 2023.

Story originally appeared on Ducks Wire