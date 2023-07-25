Where Jackson State football is picked to finish in the SWAC preseason poll

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. —Jackson State football was picked to finish second in the SWAC East behind Florida A&M, the conference announced Tuesday. Southern was selected to win the West.

"They just don't know," Jackson State football coach T.C. Taylor said on SWAC Media Day. "We have a lot of unknowns, but I see these guys at practice every day and see how hard they work. I know what we have going into the season."

Taylor enters his first season as JSU's coach following Deion Sanders' departure to Colorado. Last season, Taylor served as the Tigers' wide receivers coach as JSU won its second straight SWAC title. JSU hasn't won three straight SWAC titles since 1985-88, when W.C. Gordon was coach.

JSU finished undefeated in the regular season last year and was ranked No.1 in the HBCU polls before falling to North Carolina Central 41-34 in overtime in the Celebration Bowl.

Taylor's first order of business is to find a quarterback to replace SWAC Offensive Player of the Year Shedeur Sanders, who threw for 3,758 yards and 40 touchdowns last season.

Taylor did not announce a starting quarterback Tuesday at SWAC Media Day. He said whoever is the starting quarterback is will have time to develop and grow into the leader of the team.

There were four quarterbacks on the JSU roster during the spring game: Jason Brown, Phillip Short, Zy McDonald and Greyson Thompson.

Brown signed with St. Francis and transferred to South Carolina in 2021. He made four starts with the Gamecocks, including upsets of Florida and Auburn. In seven games, he completed 60 of 108 passes for 721 yards with eight touchdowns.

Brown spent the 2022 season at Virginia Tech, where he played in three games and was 7-for-13 passing for 65 yards with no touchdowns.

In the spring game, Brown was given the majority of reps and seemed to be the leading candidate entering fall practice.

Jackson State will begin its 2023 season against South Carolina State in the MEAC/SWAC Challenge on Aug. 26 in Atlanta (6:30 p.m., ABC).

"We are looking for a quarterback that does not turn the ball over, and goes out and executes," Taylor said. "I want a quarterback that protects the football and is a leader on the field. The guy we put out there as quarterback is the guy we believe in. I don't want a guy out there on eggshells."

