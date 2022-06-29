Where do A.J. Terrell and Tee Higgins land in PFF’s 2020 NFL redraft?

Looking back at the 2020 NFL Draft with the benefit of hindsight, some teams should regret passing on a pair of Tigers.

Although linebacker Isaiah Simmons was the first Clemson player to hear his name called in 2020, arguably the most productive Tigers from that draft class are cornerback A.J. Terrell and wide receiver Tee Higgins, who were drafted at No. 16 and No. 33, respectively.

In his second year in the league last season, Higgins was an integral part of the Cincinnati Bengals’ postseason run, leading his team in receiving yards and touchdowns against the Rams in the Super Bowl. Meanwhile, Terrell was named a Second-Team All-Pro as the unquestioned leader of the Atlanta Falcons’ secondary.

With Terrell and Higgins entering their third season in the league, here’s where Pro Football Focus’ Ben Linsey thinks the two dynamic playmakers would end up in a redraft, knowing what we know now.

A.J. Terrell, Cornerback

Original Position: No. 16 to Atlanta Falcons

PFF Redraft Position: No. 6 to Los Angeles Chargers

2021 Stats: Three interceptions, 16 pass breakups and 81 combined tackles

The Chargers are one of the bigger losers of this re-draft with [Justin] Herbert jumping up the board and out of reach. Terrell doesn’t offer nearly the same value as Herbert, but Los Angeles will have to make do with one of the best young cornerbacks in the league. Terrell’s 2021 season might not have had the interception numbers and flash of that Trevon Diggs‘ had, but the way that Terrell limited production in Atlanta’s defense was incredibly impressive. His 12.5 receiving yards allowed per game ranked first among qualifying outside cornerbacks. He’s the No. 1, shutdown cornerback with man coverage skills that the Chargers pursued this offseason in J.C. Jackson.

Tee Higgins, Wide receiver

Original Position: No. 33 to Cincinnati Bengals

PFF Redraft Position: No. 9 to Jacksonville Jaguars

2021 Stats: 74 receptions, 1,091 yards and six touchdowns

It was somewhat lost in the attention that Ja’Marr Chase’s rookie season (rightfully) generated in Cincinnati, but Higgins had a breakout season of his own for the Bengals. The Clemson product finished the 2021 season with a top-10 PFF grade at wide receiver and converted his targets into first downs at one of the highest rates in the league. Reuniting Higgins with his former college quarterback would have to intrigue the Jaguars in this re-draft, especially considering that [C.J.] Henderson is no longer on the roster after just two seasons.

