Where will J.J. Watt play next? 5 potential landing spots
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
Where will J.J. Watt play next? 5 potential landing spots originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington
A huge name has entered the free agent market, as the Houston Texans announced on Friday that they were releasing longtime star defensive end J.J. Watt.
Houston could have potentially traded the veteran for some draft capital, but this allows Watt -- who has given everything to the franchise over his 10-year career -- an opportunity to chose where he wants to go next. About to enter his age-32 season, Watt can still be more than productive for his next team.
Which organization could that be for the five-time All-Pro honoree and three-time Defensive Player of the Year? Here's a look at five possible landing spots.
1. Green Bay Packers
Why not come finish your career at home? Watt was born in Wisconsin and starred for the Badgers during the college days. Now, he could have a chance to play for his hometown professional team.
The location is a great appeal, but it's not like the Packers aren't good, too. While there is some stuff to figure out this offseason, Green Bay has been to two straight conference championships. As long as Aaron Rodgers is taking snaps in 2021, there's a chance the team will be back. Watt most likely wants to head to a contender to try and capture an elusive Super Bowl title, and Green Bay would give him a chance to do that while coming home.
2. Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Speaking of trying to get to a ring, joining the defending champs seems like it could be a pretty good idea. Tampa Bay's defensive front was dominant in the Super Bowl against the Chiefs, but there's always room to add another productive piece as the team gears up for another title run.
Watt may not be someone who plays every snap on that roster, but he can still contribute and add a great amount of depth to a talented defense.
There's also nothing like finishing off a career in Florida. Just ask Tom Brady and Rob Gronkowski how much fun it has been.
3. Pittsburgh Steelers
Watt's close relationship with his brother T.J. -- a star pass rusher on the Steelers -- has been well-documented. The two are incredibly close and always supporting one another. So, it would make sense that Pittsburgh could be in on the recruitment for the veteran as it could mean a family reunion. It has already begun on Twitter shortly after the news broke.
Pittsburgh could also use Watt's presence, as a dominant front to begin the season showed signs of clear holes in terms of depth after Bud Dupree and others went down with injuries during the season. Even with them back, Watt can still be an upgrade for the unit as a whole.
Having two of the Watt brothers line up on opposite sides and rush the passer would be a scary sight for offenses, but it would make rooting interests a lot easier for their parents.
Download and subscribe to the Washington Football Talk podcast
4. Washington Football Team
Yes, Washington already has a ton of talent along the defensive front and so the addition of Watt would be more for depth and not every-down play. However, part of what made Washington's group so special in 2020 was that veteran Ryan Kerrigan still produced and added 5.5 sacks despite a drop in playing time.
Watt could provide the same type of play in 2021, giving the unit a veteran that is capable of disrupting offensive drives. Moreso, he'd be an incredible addition to the changing culture in Washington as his character and leadership is something every team could use.
5. Baltimore Ravens
The Ravens haven't been afraid to add a little veteran help along the line in the past (See: Calais Campbell). Now entering 2021, the front could be without the likes of Matt Judon and Yannick Ngakoue are free agents. Even veteran Pernell McPhee, who was productive down the stretch, may not return.
Therefore, Baltimore may once again be in the hunt for some defensive line help that comes at a fairly reasonable cost. Watt would get to join a contender and also not have to worry about chasing Lamar Jackson around outside of practice.