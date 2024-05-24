Where do J.J. McCarthy and Sam Darnold rank in fantasy football?

Summer is just around the corner. The 2024 NFL draft is behind us, and teams have opened up their off-season programs and started with Organized Team Activities. Before you know it, we’ll be talking about the pre-season and getting ready for the start of the 2024 NFL season. But before we get there, there’s another aspect to the coming season many fans are planning for Fantasy football.

With leagues starting up every day and having their drafts, the folks at PFF have dropped their top 40 quarterback rankings for the 2024 fantasy season. It’s no surprise that guys like Jalen Hurts, Josh Allen, and Patrick Mahomes secure the top three spots, but what may be surprising is where the Minnesota Vikings‘ quarterbacks fall.

Despite having some of the best weapons in the league around them in wide receiver Justin Jefferson and tight end T.J. Hockenson, neither of the Vikings quarterbacks are ranked inside the top 20 by PFF. Rookie quarterback J.J. McCarthy takes the higher spot of the two Vikings quarterbacks at 21.

Sam Darnold, on the other hand, just barely makes the list, coming in at #34 and only ahead of Zach Wilson, Michael Penix, Jr., Aidan O’Connell, Drew Lock, Jarrett Stidham, and Jake Browning.

Clearly, the fact that there’s still uncertainty about who will start the season for the Vikings is impacting both quarterback’s rankings, though the disparity between McCarthy and Darnold suggests that, at least in the minds of PFF, McCarthy likely won’t be waiting long to take over the starting job if he starts off on the bench.

Story originally appeared on Vikings Wire