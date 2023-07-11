Where J.J. McCarthy is listed in latest College Sports Wire QB ranking

There is a lot of anticipation for Michigan football in 2023, in large part due to quarterback J.J. McCarthy. McCarthy just finished his first year as a starter, and the former five-star is poised to take a big step forward in his third year with the program.

However, many look at the Wolverines’ signal caller as being somewhat limited compared to others, partially because he didn’t show the full range of his capability last year. Michigan didn’t rely heavily on him because it didn’t need to — it had two bona fide star running backs in Blake Corum and Donovan Edwards. But when it needed to pass, McCarthy was able to (mostly) get the job done.

Our umbrella national site, College Sports Wire, ranked the returning quarterbacks in college football by 2022 QBR rating, and there, McCarthy came in ranked No. 9.

9. J.J. McCarthy, Michigan Wolverines 2022 QBR: 79.0 2023 Outlook: McCarthy went into the 2022 season uncertain if he would be the starting quarterback but quickly won the in-season competition with Cade McNamara, who is now with Iowa. McCarthy gives the team immense confidence that they can run the table in the Big Ten once again.

Given that the Wolverines do have the dynamic running back duo, it makes sense that he isn’t ranked as high as some who were in a more pass-happy system. Head coach Jim Harbaugh said on June 1 that he anticipates that the maize and blue will unleash McCarthy more this year, and if that happens, expect a big jump ahead of many of those who are currently ranked ahead of him.

