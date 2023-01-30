Where is the 2023 Super Bowl: Time, date and location of Super Bowl LVII between Eagles and Chiefs

The Maize And Blue Review

"Overrated" chants filled the Bryce-Jordan Center on Sunday afternoon, as Penn State students looked for something interesting to partake in, as their team's game had already been well decided. Michigan looked to rebound after its 75-70 loss to Purdue on Thursday night, but the Wolverines didn't even come remotely close to winning Sunday's game. Here are three takeaways from the 83-61 blowout loss.