Where is the 2023 Super Bowl: Time, date and location of Super Bowl LVII between Eagles and Chiefs
Here's everything you need to know about Super Bowl LVII, which will pit the Philadelphia Eagles against the Kansas City Chiefs.
How to watch Super Bowl LVII
Philadelphia Eagles VS. Kansas City Chiefs
Date: Sunday, Feb. 12, 2023
Time: 6:30 p.m. ET
Location: State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona
TV: Fox
Announcers: Kevin Burkhardt (play-by-play), Greg Olsen (analysis), Erin Andrews (sideline), Tom Rinaldi (sideline)
