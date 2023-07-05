Where the Iowa Hawkeyes’ 2024 recruiting class ranks after series of commits

Dating back to the week of its Hawkeye Tailgater, the Iowa Hawkeyes have been on a serious recruiting roll.

Don’t look now, but the Hawks have earned commitments from seven targets in the last two weeks. It’s brought Iowa’s total scholarship commits up to 17 in the 2024 class.

That string of commitments features tight ends Michael Burt and Gavin Hoffman, wide receivers Reece Vander Zee and KJ Parker, EDGE rushers Devan Kennedy and Joseph Anderson, and preferred walk-on safety and linebacker Graham Eben.

There’s several other notable targets left on the board for Iowa’s coaching staff in the 2024 cycle, but, in the meantime, how does the Hawkeyes’ class stack up nationally and against other Big Ten programs?

Let’s take a look at where Iowa’s current 2024 commits rates nationally across the four major recruiting services.

On3

National ranking: No. 30

B1G rank: No. 9

Highest-rated commit: LB, Derek Weisskopf, four-star commit, No. 269 player nationally, No. 22 LB, No. 3 player from Iowa

247Sports

National ranking: No. 31

B1G ranking: No. 9

Highest-rated commit: LB, Derek Weisskopf, four-star commit, No. 182 player nationally, No. 19 LB, No. 2 player from Iowa

Rivals

National ranking: No. 33

B1G ranking: No. 9

Highest-rated commit: OG, Cody Fox, four-star commit, No. 184 player nationally, No. 9 offensive guard, No. 2 player from Iowa

ESPN

National ranking: Not ranked inside the top 25 recruiting classes for 2024

B1G teams ranked inside ESPN’s top 25:

Takeaways

Looking around the country, Iowa isn’t tracking to finish with one of the nation’s highest-rated classes. It’s also currently ranked ninth in the Big Ten by 247Sports, On3 and Rivals.

That’s nothing new for the Hawkeyes. Iowa has made a living out of taking unheralded recruits in and developing them into the next wave of Big Ten and NFL stars.

One thing every service agrees upon: East Buchanan offensive lineman Cody Fox and Williamsburg linebacker Derek Weisskopf are going to be special. Fox is a four-star commit according to 247Sports, Rivals and the On3 industry rankings. The 6-foot-4, 275 pound offensive lineman was the first Hawkeye commit in the 2024 class when he pledged to the Hawkeyes all the way back on June 19, 2021.

Meanwhile, Weisskopf is a four-star commit and Iowa’s top-rated pledge per 247Sports and On3. Like Fox, he committed to the Hawkeyes early. Weisskopf committed on April 20, 2022.

Looking at what Iowa currently has in this class, there’s plenty to be excited about even if the recruiting evaluators say otherwise. It starts with Bishop Kenny quarterback James Resar out of Jacksonville, Fla.

In addition to Fox, Iowa has offensive line commits from Josh Janowski, Bodey McCaslin and Will Nolan. At linebacker, the Hawkeyes also boast pledges from Cam Buffington and Preston Ries.

Along its defensive line, Iowa has commitments from Drew Campbell, Joseph Anderson and Devan Kennedy. The Hawkeyes have two running backs committed in the class, A-d-m’s Brevin Doll and Lake Central’s Xavier Williams. At wide receiver, Iowa just picked up commitments from Reece Vander Zee and KJ Parker. Similarly, the Hawkeyes just grabbed commitments from tight ends Michael Burt and Gavin Hoffman.

Who could be next in 2024?

Iowa is still without a defensive back commit in this 2024 class, though several high-priority targets were in attendance for the recent Hawkeye Tailgater. Defensive backs Jaylen Watson, Rashad Godfrey and Xavier Lucas were all in attendance for the Hawkeyes’ big recruiting weekend. Iowa currently has recruiting predictions in for both Watson and Godfrey.

Beyond those names, EDGE rusher Chima Chineke out of Plano East in Texas is someone that has multiple 247Sports crystal ball predictions in to land with the Hawkeyes. Wide receivers Jayquan Reid of Miami Southridge and Patrick Clacks out of Andrean High School in Indiana are other names to monitor.

