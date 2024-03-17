Where Indiana basketball’s March Madness résumé stands for 2024 NCAA Tournament

MINNEAPOLIS — Indiana basketball’s 2024 season ended in Minneapolis with a 93-66 loss to Nebraska in the Big Ten tournament quarterfinals.

While the Hoosiers (19-14) put together a five-game win streak late in the year, that success wasn’t enough to even get them near the bubble of an NCAA tournament bid.

Indiana goes into Selection Sunday ranked No. 98 in the NET rankings and No. 92 in Ken Pom. The NET rankings takes a team’s game results, strength of schedule, game location, net offensive and defensive efficiency, and the quality of wins and losses into consideration.

The Hoosiers finished 4-6 on the road and were 3-9 against Quad 1 teams. Their 18-point comeback in Columbus over Ohio State was a Quad 1 win along with victories over Wisconsin and Michigan State at Assembly Hall.

They suffered a number of lopsided defeats — they lost nine games by double-digits and five of those by 20 or more points — and only had three double-digit wins of their own over Power Five opponents (Maryland and a pair of wins over Minnesota).

Indiana reached the NCAA tournament in each of coach Mike Woodson’s first two seasons. It lost 85-69 to Miami in the second round of the tournament last year, but he had to rebuild much of the roster with Trayce-Jackson Davis and Jalen Hood-Schifino leaving for the NBA.

The Hoosiers signed high profile Oregon transfer Kel’el Ware and five-star prospect Mackenzie Mgbako, who was the No. 8 overall ranked player in the 2023. Mgbako was a late addition in the spring after requesting a release from his national letter of intent from Duke.

Indiana’s tournament hopes faded when it lost seven of 10 games during conference play. Veteran point guard Xavier Johnson was sidelined for much of that stretch with a wrist injury — he also missed time with a foot injury this season — and his absence loomed large.

“I've been screaming all along about having Xavier back,” Woodson said, on March 8. “You know, I think we're like 40 and 22 with Xavier playing basketball for us in an Indiana uniform, which is not a bad record. He's missed a lot of basketball since he's been here and we didn't bring him in here to be on the sideline.”

“Unfortunately for him he's had the injuries and we've suffered somewhat from it because he is a veteran point guard.”

The growth of Ware and Mgabko along with Johnson’s return clicked everything into place for the Hoosiers. Ware earned second-team All-Big Ten honors while Mgabko was named the conference’s co-freshman of the year.

The school confirmed Woodson would be brought back next season before the start of the Big Ten tournament. He’s been reluctant in recent weeks to look towards the future, but made one thing clear in his press conference on Friday night after his team’s loss.

“I don't want to sit here this time next year and not be playing in the (NCAA) tournament,” Woodson said.

