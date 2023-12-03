Where is the Independence Bowl? And other FAQs about Texas Tech football destination

The Texas Tech football team will end the season playing California in the Independence Bowl, a game scheduled for 8:15 p.m. on Dec. 16.

Both teams are 6-6, the Red Raiders having finished 5-4 in the Big 12 and the Golden Bears 4-5 in the Pac-12. Both teams needed three-game win streaks in November to qualify for the postseason.

It's the Independence Bowl's first pairing of power-five conference teams since 2016, when North Carolina State beat Vanderbilt 41-17.

Here are three things to know:

Can you remind me the location of the Independence Bowl?

It's in Shreveport, Louisiana, about 530 miles from Lubbock. Texas Tech has played in the Independence Bowl twice, so plenty of Red Raiders fans have made the trip or are at least familiar with the game. But Tech's last time there was 1998, so younger fans might be fuzzy on how to get there.

Why do they call it the Independence Bowl?

The game was started in 1976, the year of the U.S. bicentennial celebration.

Who sponsors the Independence Bowl?

Radiance Technologies has been the title sponsor of the Independence Bowl since 2020, the ninth in the game's 47-year history. The small business, founded in 1999 and based in Huntsville, Alabama, serves the Department of Defense, the national intelligence community and other government agencies. According to the bowl's website, it "leverages small business flexibility and large business innovation to provide technical support, solutions and products, as well as the benefits of diverse technical competencies along with flexibility and responsiveness."

More: Texas Tech football vs. California in Independence Bowl: Score prediction, scouting report

More: Reports: Texas Tech football's Zach Kittley, Kenny Perry interview for UTEP job

Louisiana-Lafayette quarterback Zeon Chriss (2) eyes running room during last year's Independence Bowl. Houston beat the Ragin' Cajuns 23-16. This year's game pits Texas Tech against California on Dec. 16.

This article originally appeared on Lubbock Avalanche-Journal: Where is the Independence Bowl? And other FAQs about Texas Tech football trip