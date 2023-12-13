Where the Hurricanes’ 2024 recruiting class stands a week before the Early Signing Period

The Early Signing Period begins on Dec. 20, and the Hurricanes are looking to sign one of the nation’s top recruiting classes.

Miami has 28 players committed in the 2024 class, which is ranked sixth in the nation, and is still trying to add more. UM is also looking to add key players via the transfer portal.

Mario Cristobal and the Hurricanes could add some flourishes to the class before all is said and done, but here is a look at the class as it is currently constructed.

All ratings are from the 247Sports composite rankings.

Judd Anderson, quarterback

Anderson has been one of Miami’s longest-tenured commits, pledging to UM on April 7. The three-star quarterback is ranked 60th at his position and No. 1,062 overall in the country but had a strong final high school season. He completed 74 percent of his passes for 30 touchdowns and seven interceptions with 2,917 yards in 13 games for Warner Robins (Georgia) High.

Markel Bell, offensive line

Bell is the sole junior college commit in the Hurricanes’ class right now. The 6-foot-8, 340-pound tackle from Holmes Community College could compete for a starting role quickly.

Kavion Broussard, offensive line

Broussard is another offensive tackle prospect with promising size. Listed at 6-6 and 276 pounds, the Louisiana native is rated a three-star prospect and the No. 52 offensive tackle in the class.

Ny Carr, wide receiver

Carr backed off a Georgia commitment on Sept. 24 and committed to Miami about two weeks later. The four-star prospect from Georgia is listed as the No. 12 wide receiver and No. 48 player in the 2024 class. He racked up 1,261 receiving yards and 21 touchdowns on 64 catches as a senior.

Carr will play in the All-American Bowl.

Dylan Day, defensive back

Day was another one of the early additions to Miami’s class, committing on April 16. Day, a safety from Southern Lab (La.) who is rated a three-star prospect and the No. 82 safety in the class, had a key pick-six in the state semifinals and helped lead his team to a championship.

Nino Francavilla, offensive line

Francavilla, a three-star prospect from Cheshire Academy in Connecticut, flipped from Harvard to Miami in July. He is rated the No. 146 interior offensive lineman in the class.

Romanas Frederique Jr., defensive back

One of three St. Thomas Aquinas standouts in Miami’s class, Frederique is rated a three-star prospect and the No. 70 cornerback in the class. He had 28 tackles and 10 pass deflections this year. Frederique also had four catches and a touchdown on offense.

Kendall Jackson, defensive line

Jackson is one of the more recent additions to the class. He was committed to the Gators for months before backing off his commitment earlier this month. Jackson committed to Miami on Dec. 9. Jackson had 50 tackles, four tackles for loss and three sacks this season. He is rated the No. 44 defensive lineman in the class.

Artavius Jones, defensive line

Jones is another key interior lineman in the Hurricanes’ class. Despite being from Blountstown in the Panhandle, Jones picked Miami over FSU. He is rated a four-star prospect and the No. 26 defensive lineman in the class. Jones racked up 58 tackles and 13.5 tackles for loss this year.

Marquise Lightfoot, defensive line

Lightfoot was one of the early dominoes in the Hurricanes’ loaded defensive line class. Lightfoot, a four-star prospect, committed to Miami on July 3. The Chicago native is rated the No. 5 edge rusher in the class and had 33 tackles, four tackles for loss and two sacks in four games this season.

Lightfoot is slated to play in the All-American Bowl.

Elija Lofton, tight end

Lofton has been a key member of Miami’s class since committing on June 15. Lofton plays for Las Vegas powerhouse Bishop Gorman and has racked up 594 receiving yards and 10 touchdowns on 29 catches this year. He has also rushed for nine touchdowns. Lofton is rated the No. 20 tight end in the class and is an Under Armour All-American.

Ryan Mack, defensive back

Mack teamed up with Frederique in St. Thomas’ state-championship secondary. Mack, a three-star safety listed as the No. 60 player at his position, is the son of former Miami linebacker Rod Mack. He had 45 tackles, 12 pass deflections and three interceptions this season.

Mack is an Under Armour All-American.

Cole McConathy II, defensive line

The Hurricanes flipped McConathy from Louisville in November, and they got one of the best pass-rushers in Alabama. McConathy, who is rated a three-star prospect and the No. 78 edge rusher in the class, led the state with 24.5 sacks, according to MaxPreps. He also had 111 tackles, 36.5 tackles for loss, four forced fumbles and three blocked field goals.

Juan Minaya, offensive line

Minaya is one of Miami’s longest-tenured commits, having joined the Hurricanes’ class on April 18. Minaya, a New Jersey native, is listed at 6-6 and 335 pounds. He is the No. 81 offensive tackle in the class.

Abram Murray, kicker

Murray was the first member of UM’s 2024 class, committing to Miami on July 31, 2022. The Louisiana standout is rated the No. 3 kicker in the nation. He made 6 of 10 field-goal attempts this season and converted 38 of 39 extra points. He had touchbacks on 42 of 53 kickoffs.

Zaquan Patterson, defensive back

Patterson is one of two commits from Chaminade-Madonna, a Broward powerhouse that just won its third straight state title. Patterson, a star safety, is rated a four-star prospect and the No. 6 safety. Patterson racked up 47 tackles, three tackles for loss and six interceptions as a senior.

Patterson will play in the All-American Bowl.

Booker Pickett Jr., defensive line/linebacker

Pickett, a Miami legacy whose father played defensive line at UM, could play as an edge rusher or linebacker. The Tampa resident is rated a four-star prospect and the No. 17 edge rusher in the class. Pickett, an Under Armour All-American, had 66 tackles, 23 tackles for loss and 16 sacks this season.

Deryc Plazz, offensive line

Plazz was another summer commitment, picking Miami on July 7. The Jacksonville Mandarin standout is rated a three-star prospect and the No. 51 interior lineman in the class, though he can also play tackle.

Cameron Pruitt, linebacker

Pruitt committed to UM in the early part of the summer and became a coveted prospect, receiving interest from his state powerhouse Alabama, as well. Pruitt is rated a three-star prospect and the No. 472 player in the class.

Kevin Riley, running back

An early summer coup, the Hurricanes plucked Riley right out of Alabama’s backyard on June 19. The Under Armour All-American is rated a four-star prospect and the No. 4 running back in the class.

Chance Robinson, wide receiver

Robinson joined the class early, committing the night of the Hurricanes’ spring game. The St. Thomas Aquinas star has stuck with his commitment since then while racking up 513 receiving yards and 11 touchdowns on 36 catches this season. Robinson is rated a four-star prospect and the No. 25 receiver in the class.

Elias Rudolph, defensive line

Rudolph was one of two key defensive linemen who flipped from a Big Ten school. Rudolph considered Miami before choosing Michigan in the summer. He reconsidered his decision, flipping to the Hurricanes in August. The four-star prospect is listed as the No. 27 edge rusher in the class.

Daylen Russell, defensive line

A star at Miami Columbus (Cristobal’s alma mater), Russell racked up at least 49 tackles, 12 tackles for loss and six sacks for the state-champion Explorers. Russell, rated a three-star prospect, is listed as the No. 126 defensive lineman in the class.

Justin Scott, defensive line

Scott is the highest-rated player in Miami’s class, earning a five-star rating and the No. 13 ranking. Scott, who is listed as the No. 3 defensive lineman in the nation, committed to Ohio State in the summer but flipped to Miami in November. The Chicago standout racked up 28 tackles, seven tackles for loss and two sacks this season.

Scott will play in the All-American Bowl.

Vincent Shavers, linebacker

Shavers is a standout at Miami Central, where he notched 46 tackles, 14 tackles for loss and seven sacks. Shavers is rated a three-star prospect and the No. 50 linebacker in the class.

Isaiah Thomas, defensive back

Thomas is rated a three-star prospect and the No. 59 safety in the class. He dealt with a knee injury this season and played in just two games for Clearwater Academy International, notching five tackles.

Joshisa “JoJo” Trader, wide receiver

Trader also stars for Chaminade-Madonna. The wide receiver, who also played well at cornerback, is rated the No. 3 athlete in the class. Trader had 47 catches for 757 yards and 14 touchdowns as a senior.

Trader is an Under Armour All-American.

Chris Wheatley-Humphrey, running back

Wheatley-Humphrey was one of Broward County’s most electric players this season, racking up 2,076 rushing yards and 16 touchdowns on 159 carries for South Broward. Wheatley-Humphrey is rated a three-star prospect and the No. 56 running back in the class.