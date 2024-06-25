Where will Hickory native, Kentucky Wildcats standout Rob Dillingham land in NBA Draft?

Former Charlotte Observer Boys’ Basketball Player of the Year and Kentucky Wildcats standout Rob Dillingham has visited teams across the NBA ahead of this week’s draft.

But, he said, he’s had exactly one conversation with an NBA head coach: San Antonio’s Gregg Popovich.

The Spurs hold the fourth overall selection Wednesday, two spots before the Charlotte Hornets will make their first-round pick. The winner of the 2021 Charlotte Observer Player of the Year award before transferring, the former Kentucky point guard could be a lottery pick and pair up with Victor Wembanyama.

“From afar, coach (Pop) looks crazy,” Dillingham said Tuesday. “But I love coach. He’s more like a soft-spoken dude.”

Combine Academy’s Robert Dillingham (3) shoots the 3-point shot during late 1st half action at the Phenom Holiday Classic Wednesday December 23, 2020.

Dillingham, a Hickory native, led Combine Academy in Lincolnton to a 29-3 record as a sophomore. He was coached there by Jeff McInnis, who played for the legendary Dean Smith at North Carolina in the 1990s.

Already a five-star recruit, Dillingham moved to California and played his junior season at Donda Academy — a private school founded by Ye, the rapper formerly known as Kanye West. Dillingham transferred again for his senior season, taking his talents to Overtime Elite in Atlanta.

“It would be amazing,” Dillingham recently told ESPN’s Malika Andrews about a potential pairing with Wembanyama in San Antonio. “There’s nothing he can’t do. Playing with him, if he has the ball in his hands, two people gotta guard him. Really playing with the whole team, learning from Popovich, the whole team. Playing with Wemby would be an amazing opportunity.”

If Dillingham isn’t the Hornets’ pick at No. 6, here are a few players who could fall to Charlotte in this year’s NBA Draft:

Reed Sheppard, Kentucky

Sheppard, whom the Observer projects the Hornets will select sixth overall in its final mock draft, was one of the best freshmen in the country this past year at Kentucky.

He averaged 12.5 points per game for the Wildcats and impressed at last month’s NBA Combine in Chicago. Widely considered the National Freshman of the Year in college by a handful of outlets, Sheppard is expected to come off the board early.

“This is something you dream of as a little kid,” Sheppard, seated alongside his college teammate Dillingham, said Tuesday.

The reigning Big East Freshman of the Year is expected to be a lottery pick.

Castle averaged double-digit scoring and won the national championship in his lone season at Connecticut. He dropped 15 points and knocked down a 3-pointer in the title game against Purdue.

“I think the Big East is competitive every night from top to bottom,” said former South Carolina and Providence guard Devin Carter, the conference’s Player of the Year. “Any given night, anyone can beat you. Home court advantage is big time. The Big East is a different animal.”

Donovan Clingan, UConn

A two-time national champion at Connecticut, the 7-foot-2 center is one of the biggest names in the draft.

Clingan is coming off a strong sophomore season with the Huskies, averaging 13.0 points, 7.4 rebounds, 1.5 assists and 2.5 blocks.

He said he’s worked out with five NBA teams but did not list them. Clingan noted he had a great workout with the Atlanta Hawks, who hold the first overall selection.

Clingan was also asked about his college coach, Dan Hurley, who was rumored as a potential target for the Los Angeles Lakers’ job before deciding to stay at UConn as the Lakers hired J.J. Redick.

“I knew he was gonna stay,” Clingan said. “I knew how much he loved UConn, how much UConn meant to him. He had a look at the opportunity — it’s a great opportunity for him, and he may eventually want to go to the NBA — but UConn is home for him.”

Ron Holland, G League Ignite

The 6-foot-7 forward averaged 20 points per game with G League Ignite this past season.

Holland, a native of suburban Dallas, is considered a five-star recruit and was named a McDonald’s All-American last year.