Where the Hawks may be headed: Week 12 Iowa Hawkeyes bowl projection round up

While the Iowa Hawkeyes have their full focus and attention on their Week 13 matchup against the Nebraska Cornhuskers, there is a bowl berth waiting for them and it is a matter of where they are headed.

Just a month ago, some projections had Iowa playing in the Quick Lane Bowl in Detroit and some had the Hawkeyes not even becoming bowl eligible. The tide has turned quickly and the bowl projections have continued to reflect that with their bowl, opponent, and location all improving week over week.

This is all subject to change with one, or potentially two, games to go for Iowa and how those shake out. For teams with postseason games on the line, it is nearly impossible to determine their fate before they wrap up every game, but there is some belief that Iowa may be headed to a certain bowl down south right now. Their opponent shuffles as well but here are the projections for the Hawkeyes.

ESPN's bowl projection

Projection (Bonagura): Iowa vs. Florida in the ReliaQuest Bowl

The ReliaQuest Bowl is played on Monday, Jan. 2 at 11am CT at Raymond James Stadium, home of the NFL’s Tampa Bay Buccaneers, in Tampa, Florida.

Projection (Schlabach): Iowa vs. South Carolina in the ReliaQuest Bowl

Projection (Schlabach): Iowa vs. South Carolina in the ReliaQuest Bowl

CBS Sports' bowl projection

Projection: Iowa vs. South Carolina in the ReliaQuest Bowl

Projection: Iowa vs. South Carolina in the ReliaQuest Bowl

247Sports' bowl projection

Projection: Iowa vs. Kentucky in the ReliaQuest Bowl

Projection: Iowa vs. Kentucky in the ReliaQuest Bowl

Athlon Sports' bowl projection

Projection: Iowa vs. South Carolina in the ReliaQuest Bowl

Projection: Iowa vs. South Carolina in the ReliaQuest Bowl

Yahoo! Sports' bowl projection

Projection: Iowa vs. Ole Miss in the ReliaQuest Bowl

Projection: Iowa vs. Ole Miss in the ReliaQuest Bowl

