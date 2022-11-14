Where the Hawks may be headed: Week 11 Iowa Hawkeyes bowl projection round up

What looked like a bit of a farfetched thought just over three weeks ago has become a reality. The Iowa Hawkeyes are officially going bowling! Following their third straight win in a 24-10 victory over the Wisconsin Badgers, the Hawkeyes hit the bowl eligibility threshold of six wins.

After sitting at 3-4 and some leaving this team for dead, head coach Kirk Ferentz rallied the locker room in a way only he always can. He has the Hawkeyes playing complementary football, having fun, and right back in the thick of things in the Big Ten West.

In fact, while the Hawkeyes are tied among the top in the Big Ten West, they really have the inside track to making it to Indianapolis. All that has to happen is Iowa needs to win their final two while Illinois falls to Michigan on the road this weekend. Straightforward enough.

Regardless of the Big Ten West, the Hawkeyes have guaranteed themselves a postseason game. Let’s check out some of the potential landing spots.

ESPN's bowl projection

Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen / USA TODAY NETWORK

Projection (Bonagura): Iowa vs. Duke in the Duke’s Mayo Bowl

The Duke’s Mayo Bowl is played on Friday, Dec. 30 at 11am CT in Charlotte, North Carolina at Bank of America Stadium, home of the NFL’s Carolina Panthers.

Projection (Slabach): Iowa vs. Wake Forest in the Bad Boy Mowers Pinstripe Bowl

The Pinstripe Bowl is played inside Yankee Stadium on Thursday, Dec. 29 at 1 p.m. CT. in The Bronx, N.Y.

CBS Sports' bowl projection

Jeffrey Becker-USA TODAY Sports

Projection: Iowa vs Arkansas in the Music City Bowl

The Music City Bowl is played on Saturday, Dec. 31 at 11am CT in Nissan Stadium, home of the NFL’s Tennessee Titans, in Nashville, Tennessee.

247Sports' bowl projection

Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen / USA TODAY NETWORK

Projection: Iowa vs. North Carolina State in the Duke’s Mayo Bowl

The Duke’s Mayo Bowl is played on Friday, Dec. 30 at 11am CT in Charlotte, North Carolina at Bank of America Stadium, home of the NFL’s Carolina Panthers.

Story continues

Athlon Sports' bowl projection

Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen / USA TODAY NETWORK

Projection: Iowa vs. South Carolina in the Music City Bowl

The Music City Bowl is played on Saturday, Dec. 31 at 11am CT in Nissan Stadium, home of the NFL’s Tennessee Titans, in Nashville, Tennessee.

Yahoo! Sports' bowl projection

Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen / USA TODAY NETWORK

Projection: Iowa vs. North Carolina State in the Duke’s Mayo Bowl

The Duke’s Mayo Bowl is played on Friday, Dec. 30 at 11am CT in Charlotte, North Carolina at Bank of America Stadium, home of the NFL’s Carolina Panthers.

[listicle id=12835]

[listicle id=12735]

[listicle id=12729]

Contact/Follow us @HawkeyesWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Iowa news, notes, and opinions.

Follow Riley on Twitter: @rileydonald7

Let us know your thoughts, comment on this story below. Join the conversation today.

Story originally appeared on Hawkeyes Wire