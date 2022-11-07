Where the Hawks may be headed: Week 11 Iowa Hawkeyes bowl projection round up

With the Iowa Hawkeyes sitting at 5-4 after a strong road showing against the Purdue Boilermakers, the postseason is within reach as just one more win is needed to go bowling.

With the slate of Wisconsin, Minnesota, and Nebraska ahead, the Hawkeyes control their postseason destiny as they can beat any of the aforementioned teams, especially hosting two of them inside Kinnick Stadium.

With the Big Ten West once again wide open with four teams, including the Hawkeyes, tied at second in the conference with a 3-3 Big Ten record, the possibility of the Illinois Fighting Illini slipping up and making this a mess is very much in the realm of possibility.

The Hawkeyes have a bowl game in front of them, a season to salvage, and an outside shot at still taking home the Big Ten West title with a little help. Let’s see where the Hawkeyes are projected to land for a postseason bowl berth.

ESPN's bowl projection

Alex Martin/Journal and Courier / USA TODAY NETWORK

Projection (Bonagura): Iowa vs. Toledo in the Quick Lane Bowl

The Quick Lane Bowl is on Monday, Dec. 26 at 1:30 p.m. CT at Ford Field, home of the NFL’s Detroit Lions, in Detroit, Mich.

Projection (Slabach): Iowa vs. Kansas in the Guaranteed Rate Bowl

The Guaranteed Rate Bowl is on Tuesday, Dec. 27 at 9:15 p.m. CT at Chase Field, the home of Major League Baseball’s Arizona Diamondbacks, in Phoenix, Ariz.

CBS Sports' bowl projection

Alex Martin/Journal and Courier / USA TODAY NETWORK

Projection: Iowa vs. Oklahoma in the Guaranteed Rate Bowl

The Guaranteed Rate Bowl is on Tuesday, Dec. 27 at 9:15 p.m. CT at Chase Field, the home of Major League Baseball’s Arizona Diamondbacks, in Phoenix, Ariz.

247Sports' bowl projection

Noe Padilla/Journal and Courier / USA TODAY NETWORK

Projection: Iowa vs. Miami (Ohio) in the Quick Lane Bowl

The Quick Lane Bowl is on Monday, Dec. 26 at 1:30 p.m. CT at Ford Field, home of the NFL’s Detroit Lions, in Detroit, Mich.

Athlon Sports' bowl projection

Noe Padilla/Journal and Courier / USA TODAY NETWORK

Projection: Iowa vs. South Carolina in the Music City Bowl

The Music City Bowl is played on Saturday, December 31 at 11am CT in Nissan Stadium, home of the NFL’s Tennessee Titans, in Nashville, Tennessee.

Yahoo! Sports' bowl projection

Noe Padilla/Journal and Courier / USA TODAY NETWORK

Projection: Iowa vs Oklahoma in the Guaranteed Rate Bowl

The Guaranteed Rate Bowl is on Tuesday, Dec. 27 at 9:15 p.m. CT at Chase Field, the home of Major League Baseball’s Arizona Diamondbacks, in Phoenix, Ariz.

