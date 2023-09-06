Where are the Hawkeyes headed? Post-Week 1 Iowa bowl projections

Week 1 is in the books, and that of course means it’s time to start thinking about the postseason.

“But Jake,” you whine, “the season just started! How can we possibly start thinking about bowl games when there’s so much football to be played?!” To that I say, shut up nerd.

Bowl games are the very fabric of college football. I know that it has become cool to hate on the bowl games, but I’m not buying it. They are for the true sickos. There’s no better feeling than watching your team play one last game for a goofy-looking trophy in a goofy-named game. That right there is the very heart and soul of college football.

After winning their first-week matchup against Utah State, Iowa football is projected to go bowling this year. Hooray! Below I have compiled a list of which bowl game experts have projected Iowa to for this postseason.

Kyle Bonagura, ESPN

Reliaquest Bowl vs. Ole Miss

Bring back the Outback Bowl! Seriously, the Reliaquest Bowl against Ole Miss sounds like the most boring postseason possibility for the Hawkeyes.

Mark Schlabach, ESPN

Las Vegas Bowl vs. Oregon

Now that’s more like it! Two future Big Ten rivals playing in the Las Vegas Bowl. Hopefully, Bo Nix doesn’t opt out of this one for Oregon.

Jerry Palm, CBS Sports

Las Vegas Bowl vs. Utah

This is a bit more interesting, seeing how Utah will be joining the Big 12 instead of the Big Ten next year. Expect this to be the grittiest game of all time.

Steven Lassan, Athlon Sports

Las Vegas Bowl vs. Utah

Athlon Sports must have been sitting next to Jerry Palm when making their projections. Seriously, this game makes too much sense.

Brad Crawford, 247Sports

Reliaquest Bowl vs. Texas A&M

I don’t know about you, but I’m revolted every time I see the “Reliaquest Bowl.” Seriously, it just has the feeling of a meaningless game. Playing Texas A&M could be fun, I guess.

College Football News

Bad Boy Mowers Pinstripe Bowl vs. Wake Forest

HECK YEAH! REV UP YOUR ENGINES, IT’S THE BAD BOY MOWERS PINSTRIPE BOWL! I do miss when this was sponsored by New Era. Iowa will have to uphold a standard as the Big Ten is 7-1 in this game.

Brett McMurphy, Action Network

Las Vegas Bowl vs UCLA

Finally, we finish it off with another Las Vegas Bowl appearance against a team leaving the Pac-12. Yay.

