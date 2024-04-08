Where ‘Hardest Geezer’ Russ Cook ranks among outstanding human achievements

Russ Cook ran from South Africa's Cape Agulhas to Tunisia's Cape Angela - AFP/Fethi Belaid

Consider the great feats of endurance in modern sport. The highest climbs, the longest runs, listening to Mike Dean talk about VAR. All share a need for superhuman levels of dedication which, when it comes down to it, is mostly about withstanding extreme boredom.

Because achievements relating to prolonged sacrifice require their protagonists to live the same day repeatedly, for stretches of time which would make wrongly incarcerated prisoners wince. This is a front-of-mind concern currently as the remarkable Russ “Hardest Geezer” Cook has completed his 10,100-mile run across the entire length of Africa.

The 352-day challenge took him through 16 countries and was the equivalent of 385 marathons. At some point here the brain loses the capacity to process such numbers. I mean, 16 countries. Who can even name 16 countries?

Everyone apart from the killjoys of the World Runners Association, citing a previous run which was more than 2,000 miles shorter than Cook’s as evidence he was not the first person to run the length of the continent, has saluted his remarkable achievement and good taste in retro England shirts.

As well as the extreme personal challenge, Cook was also raising money for charity - Fethi Belaid

But how does his run compare to the other solo endurance challenges? Here is our top five:

5. Barkley marathons

In its 35 year-history the self-styled “Race that eats its young” has been completed only 20 times. The ultra-run requires 60 hours of sleepless running through unmarked woods, perilous routes over fallen tress, brambles which cut into your legs, all of the good stuff. Anyone selected for the annual field of 35 participants receives a letter of condolence. Briton Jasmin Paris became the first woman to complete the course in Tennessee last month, with 99 seconds left to spare.

4. Swimming the Amazon

Oh, you like wild swimming, do you? Enjoyed taking some dips in your local body of water during the pandemic and now own a wet suit? Fancy taking on the 3,275 miles which are swimmable of the world’s second-longest river? That is a touch longer than the distance between New York and Penzance. Still up for it? The Amazon is full of things which will either bite or eat you. Tropical diseases are highly likely. If the sudden extreme depths do not get you, the rapids will. The first person to ever manage the full distance was Slovenian Martin Strel in 2007. He had to be helped into a wheelchair at the finish line.

3. Ropeless ascent of El Capitan

Anyone who has spent 100 of the most terrifying minutes of their life watching the documentary Free Solo will be in no doubt of the scale of this achievement. Climber Alex Honnold saw the 3,000-feet rock wall of El Capitan in Yosemite National Park, rated as one of the most challenging in the world, and thought “yes please”. Most strikingly, he thought “I reckon I can do that without any ropes”. One mistake and it is a very unhappy ending, and without wanting to spoil a terrific film, Honnold pulls it off. See also Nepali mountaineer Nirmal Purja’s equally impressive quest to reach the summit of all 14 of the world’s 8,000-metre peaks in seven months, captured in the documentary 14 Peaks: Nothing Is Impossible.

Alex Honnold climbs through the enduro corner on El Capitan's Freerider - Channel 4/Jimmy Chin

2. Rowing the Pacific

Much excitement for the circumnavigation exploits of Ellen MacArthur in the 2000s, but that was accomplished with the help of things like sails and the wind. Try rowing the entire length of the Pacific with all of the attendant storms and crushing loneliness. It took Briton Peter Bird 294 days to make it from San Francisco to the east coast of Australia in 1983, the first person to ever row non-stop and alone across the ocean. He died 13 years later, during an attempt to cross the ocean in the other direction.

1. Running the length of Africa

John F Kennedy said it best when rhetorically wondering why America was targeting the moon in the 1960s: “We choose to go to the moon in this decade and do the other things, not because they are easy, but because they are hard.” But Neil Armstrong and Buzz Aldrin never had to deal with attempted kidnappings, being robbed at gunpoint or visa issues which threatened to deny them entry to the lunar service. Most finish a marathon vowing never to do one again. Imagine that feeling, multiply it by nearly 400, and consider quite how dedicated and/or unwise you need to be to finish. Genuinely hard to imagine anything much tougher. Arise, Sir Geezer.

Russ Cook on his journey through Africa - Instagram

