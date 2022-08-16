Where Graham Mertz ranks compared to fellow Big Ten QBs in Athlon’s position rankings

There are a number of storylines headed into the 2022 Wisconsin Badgers football season. There are a variety of positions and players that could help to write the narrative of this season. However, the ceiling of this team will likely depend on the heights that Graham Mertz can reach in year three as a starter.

The first two seasons of Mertz’s time as a starter have had more downs than ups, but the flashes of positive play have been there. Where does the Wisconsin starter rank among the conference’s signal callers?

Steve Lassan at Athlon Sports recently ranked the top quarterbacks in the nation, including the Big Ten’s expected starters. Here is where Mertz ended up:

Ryan Hilinski (Northwestern)

Northwestern quarterback Ryan Hilinski (12) throws during the second quarter of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Nov. 20, 2021 at Wrigley Field in Chicago.

Cfb Purdue Vs Northwestern

Big Ten ranking: No. 14

National ranking: No. 116

Gavin Wimsatt (Rutgers)

Gavin Wimsatt is shown during Scarlet Knights’ Fan Fest, in Piscataway. Sunday, August 7, 2022

Rutger S Fan Fest

Big Ten ranking: No. 13

National ranking: No. 109

Tommy DeVito (Illinois)

Sep 11, 2021; Syracuse, New York, USA; Rutgers Scarlet Knights linebacker Olakunle Fatukasi (3) applies pressure on Syracuse Orange quarterback Tommy DeVito (13) in the fourth quarter at the Carrier Dome. Mandatory Credit: Mark Konezny-USA TODAY Sports

Big Ten ranking: No. 12

National ranking: No. 97

Spencer Petras (Iowa)

Oct 30, 2021; Madison, Wisconsin, USA; Wisconsin Badgers linebacker Nick Herbig (19) strips the ball away from Iowa Hawkeyes quarterback Spencer Petras (7) during the second quarter at Camp Randall Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports

Big Ten ranking: No. 11

National ranking: No. 96

Connor Bazelak (Indiana)

Indiana’s Connor Bazelak (9) throws the pass during the first open practice of the 2022 season at the practice facility at Indiana University on Tuesday, August 2, 2022.

Story continues

Big Ten ranking: No. 10

National ranking: No. 78

Graham Mertz (Wisconsin)

Dec 30, 2021; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Wisconsin Badgers quarterback Graham Mertz (5) warms up before facing the Arizona State Sun Devils in the 2021 Las Vegas Bowl at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Stephen R. Sylvanie-USA TODAY Sports

Big Ten ranking: No. 9

National ranking: No. 77

Casey Thompson (Nebraska)

Dec 31, 2019; San Antonio, Texas, USA; Texas Longhorns quarterback Casey Thompson (8) runs the ball during the second half against the Utah Utes at the Alamodome. Mandatory Credit: Daniel Dunn-USA TODAY Sports

Big Ten ranking: No. 8

National ranking: No. 51

Tanner Morgan (Minnesota)

Dec 28, 2021; Phoenix, AZ, USA; Minnesota Golden Gophers quarterback Tanner Morgan (2) against the West Virginia Mountaineers in the Guaranteed Rate Bowl at Chase Field. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Big Ten ranking: No. 7

National ranking: No. 50

Sean Clifford (Penn State)

Jan 1, 2022; Tampa, FL, USA; Penn State Nittany Lions quarterback Sean Clifford (14) looks to throw during the second half against the Arkansas Razorbacks during the 2022 Outback Bowl at Raymond James Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matt Pendleton-USA TODAY Sports

Big Ten ranking: No. 6

National ranking: No. 49

Payton Thorne (Michigan State)

Dec 30, 2021; Atlanta, GA, USA; Michigan State Spartans quarterback Payton Thorne (10) celebrates after a victory against the Pittsburgh Panthers in the second half during the 2021 Peach Bowl at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports

Big Ten ranking: No. 5

National ranking: No. 37

Cade McNamara/J.J. McCarthy (Michigan)

Dec 31, 2021; Miami Gardens, Florida, USA; Michigan Wolverines quarterback Cade McNamara (12) looks to throw against the Georgia Bulldogs in the third quarter during the Orange Bowl college football CFP national semifinal game at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-USA TODAY Sports

Big Ten ranking: No. 4

National ranking: No. 27

Taulia Tagovailoa (Maryland)

Dec 29, 2021; New York, NY, USA; Maryland Terrapins quarterback Taulia Tagovailoa (3) runs the ball as Virginia Tech Hokies linebacker Dax Hollifield (4) pursues during the second half of the 2021 Pinstripe Bowl at Yankee Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

Big Ten ranking: No. 3

National ranking: No. 24

Aidan O’Connell (Purdue)

Purdue quarterback Aidan O’Connell (16) throws the ball during a NCAA Big Ten Conference football game against Iowa, Saturday, Oct. 16, 2021, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa.

211016 Purdue Iowa Fb 009 Jpg

Syndication Hawkcentral

Big Ten ranking: No. 2

National ranking: No. 22

C.J. Stroud (Ohio State)

PASADENA, CALIFORNIA – JANUARY 01: C.J. Stroud #7 of the Ohio State Buckeyes walks off the field during a 48-45 win over the Utah Utes at Rose Bowl on January 01, 2022 in Pasadena, California. (Photo by Harry How/Getty Images)

Big Ten ranking: No. 1

National ranking: No. 2

1

1

Story originally appeared on Badgers Wire