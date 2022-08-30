Where are the Giants in the waiver order?
The New York Giants got their roster down to the league-mandated limit of 53 players on Tuesday, but their work isn’t done. Now, the waiver process begins.
Teams can put in claims for players who were waived on Tuesday, attempting to add them to their roster. This only applies to players with less than four accrued seasons in the NFL. If a player isn’t claimed, he then becomes a free agent.
For players who have accrued at least four seasons, they are able to negotiate with other teams right away as free agents.
If the Giants want to claim a player who was waived by another team, they’ll need that player to get to them in the waiver order. New York sits fifth in the waiver priority, meaning if they claim a player that the four teams ahead of them did not attempt to claim, the Giants will be awarded that player.
Below is the complete waiver order, as it’s based on the 2022 draft order.
Jacksonville Jaguars
Detroit Lions
Houston Texans
New York Jets
New York Giants
Carolina Panthers
Chicago Bears
Atlanta Falcons
Denver Broncos
Seattle Seahawks
Washington Commanders
Minnesota Vikings
Cleveland Browns
Baltimore Ravens
Miami Dolphins
Indianapolis Colts
Los Angeles Chargers
New Orleans Saints
Philadelphia Eagles
Pittsburgh Steelers
New England Patriots
Las Vegas Raiders
Arizona Cardinals
Dallas Cowboys
Buffalo Bills
Tennessee Titans
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Green Bay Packers
San Francisco 49ers
Kansas City Chiefs
Cincinnati Bengals
Los Angeles Rams