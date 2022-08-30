Where are the Giants in the waiver order?

Cameron DaSilva
·1 min read
The New York Giants got their roster down to the league-mandated limit of 53 players on Tuesday, but their work isn’t done. Now, the waiver process begins.

Teams can put in claims for players who were waived on Tuesday, attempting to add them to their roster. This only applies to players with less than four accrued seasons in the NFL. If a player isn’t claimed, he then becomes a free agent.

For players who have accrued at least four seasons, they are able to negotiate with other teams right away as free agents.

If the Giants want to claim a player who was waived by another team, they’ll need that player to get to them in the waiver order. New York sits fifth in the waiver priority, meaning if they claim a player that the four teams ahead of them did not attempt to claim, the Giants will be awarded that player.

Below is the complete waiver order, as it’s based on the 2022 draft order.

  1. Jacksonville Jaguars

  2. Detroit Lions

  3. Houston Texans

  4. New York Jets

  5. New York Giants

  6. Carolina Panthers

  7. Chicago Bears

  8. Atlanta Falcons

  9. Denver Broncos

  10. Seattle Seahawks

  11. Washington Commanders

  12. Minnesota Vikings

  13. Cleveland Browns

  14. Baltimore Ravens

  15. Miami Dolphins

  16. Indianapolis Colts

  17. Los Angeles Chargers

  18. New Orleans Saints

  19. Philadelphia Eagles

  20. Pittsburgh Steelers

  21. New England Patriots

  22. Las Vegas Raiders

  23. Arizona Cardinals

  24. Dallas Cowboys

  25. Buffalo Bills

  26. Tennessee Titans

  27. Tampa Bay Buccaneers

  28. Green Bay Packers

  29. San Francisco 49ers

  30. Kansas City Chiefs

  31. Cincinnati Bengals

  32. Los Angeles Rams

Story originally appeared on Giants Wire

