Where Giants stand in first MLB All-Star fan voting return originally appeared on NBC Sports Bay Area

Five Giants players made the top 10 at their respective positions in the first round of the 2024 MLB All-Star Game’s fan voting returns released Monday.

Heliot Ramos leads San Francisco players with 241,532 votes, which is good for ninth among all outfielders.

Two other Giants totaled more than 100,000 votes. Third baseman Matt Chapman ranks eighth at his position with 135,704, and first baseman LaMonte Wade Jr. seventh with 106,401.

Catcher Patrick Bailey garnered 81,784 votes to sit ninth at his position, while second baseman Thairo Estrada tallied 60,759 to rank 10th.

Here's the first All-Star ballot update pic.twitter.com/zN0CPFW2Tl — Talkin’ Baseball (@TalkinBaseball_) June 17, 2024

Chapman is the only Giants’ top-10 vote-getter to have been an All-Star before, as he earned a nod with the Toronto Blue Jays during the 2019 MLB season when he finished the year with 36 home runs and 91 RBI.

However, the attention-grabber here is Ramos.

Despite being called up on May 8, the 24-year-old has emerged as a fan favorite for slashing .326/.404/.561 with 40 hits and 30 RBI. In just 35 games, Ramos also is tied for a team-leading eight homers with Michael Conforto, Jorge Soler, Chapman and Estrada.

As of Monday afternoon, the rookie even leads all NL outfielders in wins above replacement (2.6), and he leads the NL in RBI for June (17).

Leading the NL in RBI this month: @HeliotRamos ⭐️



Send him to the All-Star Game: https://t.co/hDBkpG8fYz pic.twitter.com/pUfhF8RUM3 — SFGiants (@SFGiants) June 17, 2024

If San Francisco fans can help Ramos climb his way atop the standings, he would be the first Giants position player to start in the All-Star Game since designated hitter Joc Pederson did so in 2022 at Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles.

Ramos has a very steep hill to climb, though, as he first must surpass Philadelphia Phillies outfielder Nick Castellanos (439,764 votes) at No. 6 to reach Phase 2 of voting -- a 198,232-vote deficit for the former Sacramento River Cat.

While Ramos leads the way for Giants position players, a players-only vote will decide which pitchers and reserves will go to MLB’s 94th Midsummer Classic, which lands on Jul. 16 at the Texas Rangers’ Globe Life Field.

Starting right-handed pitcher Logan Webb, who has a 3.02 ERA through 92 1/3 innings, surely will be considered for a trip to Arlington to make his All-Star debut.

Phase 1 of voting ends at 9 p.m. PT on June 27. The two most-voted players at each position (six for outfielders) reach Phase 2, where the players from there with the most votes make the game.

Phase 2 will begin at 9 a.m. PT on June 30, and it will end at 9 a.m. PT on Jul. 3.

Right-handed starting pitcher Alex Cobb and closer Camilo Doval represented the Giants in Seattle last year.

Download and follow the Giants Talk Podcast