Where Giants rank in positional spending among rest of NFL

First-year New York Giants general manager Joe Schoen has done a bang-up job digging Big Blue out of an almost impossible salary cap situation.

After an offseason of hard decisions and deep cuts, Schoen has managed to put the Giants back in the black to the tune of around $8.3 million in usable cap space.

But where does that put them in comparison to the rest of the league? And how are their resources being deployed?

The NFL salary cap for this season is $208.2 million. The Giants currently have contract requirements of $195.4 million.

Here is a breakdown of their salary cap commitments by position using Spotrac’s values:

Defensive Line - 22.56%

John Jones-USA TODAY Sports

Amount committed: $46.6 million

NFL rank: 6th

Top 3 salaries: Leonard Williams ($27.3M), Kayvon Thibodeaux ($5.6M), Dexter Lawrence ($4.2M)

Wide Receiver - $19.83%

AP Photo/Seth Wenig

Amount committed: $40.9 million

NFL rank: 2nd

Top 3 salaries: Kenny Golladay ($21.1M), Sterling Shepard ($6.3M), Kadarius Toney ($3.1M)

Offensive Line - 16.21%

Al Bello/Getty Images

Amount committed: $33.4 million

NFL rank: 18th

Top 3 salaries: Andrew Thomas ($8.8M0, Evan Neal ($4.4M), Mark Glowinski ($3.3M)

Secondary - 12.33%

Elsa/Getty Images

Amount committed: $25.4 million

NFL rank: 29th

Top 3 salaries: Adoree’ Jackson ($9.2M), Julian Love ($2.7M), Xavier McKinney ($2.2M)

Linebackers - 7.88%

AP Photo/Corey Sipkin

Amount committed: $16.2 million

NFL rank: 25th

Top 3 salaries: Blake Martinez ($7.6M), Azeez Ojulari ($1.5M), Oshane Ximines ($1.2M)

Quarterback - 5.81%

Elsa/Getty Images

Amount committed: $12 million

NFL rank: 23rd

Top 3 salaries: Daniel Jones ($8.3M), Tyrod Taylor ($2.7M), Davis Webb ($945K)

Running Back - 5.45%

AP Photo/Ashley Landis

Amount committed: $11.2 million

NFL rank: 13th

Top 3 salaries: Saquon Barkley ($7.2M), Matt Breida ($1M), Gary Brightwell ($869K)

Special Teams - 2.43%

AP Photo/John Munson

Amount committed: $5 million over three players

NFL rank: 25th

Salaries: Graham Gano (2.9M), Jamie Gillan ($1M), Casey Kreiter ($1M)

Tight End - 2.08%

Joe Camporeale-USA TODAY Sports

Amount committed: $4.3 million

NFL rank: 32nd

Top 3 salaries: Ricky Seals-Jones ($1M), Jordan Akins ($945K), Chris Myarick ($895K)

