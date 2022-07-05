Where Giants rank in positional spending among rest of NFL
First-year New York Giants general manager Joe Schoen has done a bang-up job digging Big Blue out of an almost impossible salary cap situation.
After an offseason of hard decisions and deep cuts, Schoen has managed to put the Giants back in the black to the tune of around $8.3 million in usable cap space.
But where does that put them in comparison to the rest of the league? And how are their resources being deployed?
The NFL salary cap for this season is $208.2 million. The Giants currently have contract requirements of $195.4 million.
Here is a breakdown of their salary cap commitments by position using Spotrac’s values:
Defensive Line - 22.56%
John Jones-USA TODAY Sports
Amount committed: $46.6 million
NFL rank: 6th
Top 3 salaries: Leonard Williams ($27.3M), Kayvon Thibodeaux ($5.6M), Dexter Lawrence ($4.2M)
Wide Receiver - $19.83%
AP Photo/Seth Wenig
Amount committed: $40.9 million
NFL rank: 2nd
Top 3 salaries: Kenny Golladay ($21.1M), Sterling Shepard ($6.3M), Kadarius Toney ($3.1M)
Offensive Line - 16.21%
Al Bello/Getty Images
Amount committed: $33.4 million
NFL rank: 18th
Top 3 salaries: Andrew Thomas ($8.8M0, Evan Neal ($4.4M), Mark Glowinski ($3.3M)
Secondary - 12.33%
Elsa/Getty Images
Amount committed: $25.4 million
NFL rank: 29th
Top 3 salaries: Adoree’ Jackson ($9.2M), Julian Love ($2.7M), Xavier McKinney ($2.2M)
Linebackers - 7.88%
AP Photo/Corey Sipkin
Amount committed: $16.2 million
NFL rank: 25th
Top 3 salaries: Blake Martinez ($7.6M), Azeez Ojulari ($1.5M), Oshane Ximines ($1.2M)
Quarterback - 5.81%
Elsa/Getty Images
Amount committed: $12 million
NFL rank: 23rd
Top 3 salaries: Daniel Jones ($8.3M), Tyrod Taylor ($2.7M), Davis Webb ($945K)
Running Back - 5.45%
AP Photo/Ashley Landis
Amount committed: $11.2 million
NFL rank: 13th
Top 3 salaries: Saquon Barkley ($7.2M), Matt Breida ($1M), Gary Brightwell ($869K)
Special Teams - 2.43%
AP Photo/John Munson
Amount committed: $5 million over three players
NFL rank: 25th
Salaries: Graham Gano (2.9M), Jamie Gillan ($1M), Casey Kreiter ($1M)
Tight End - 2.08%
Joe Camporeale-USA TODAY Sports
Amount committed: $4.3 million
NFL rank: 32nd
Top 3 salaries: Ricky Seals-Jones ($1M), Jordan Akins ($945K), Chris Myarick ($895K)
