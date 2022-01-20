Where do Giants rank among NFL’s most QB-needy teams this offseason?

The NFL landscape is changing rapidly and the trend is (no surprise here) that the teams with franchise quarterbacks are the most successful and most stable.

Where do the New York Giants stand?

Sam Monson of Pro Football Focus recently ranked the Giants’ quarterback situation as the 12th-most dire in the league heading into he 2022 season. He lists them in the ‘explore the options’ category.

The Giants let down Daniel Jones this season. He finished the year with a 71.6 PFF grade — a number that was over 85.0 through the first five weeks of the season before the supporting cast around him disintegrated. His big plays completely evaporated — he made just seven big-time throws all year — and that’s something he was good at in each of his previous two years starting. With the Giants pressing the reset button, they can’t have seen enough in Jones to prevent them from exploring other options. However, there is also a world where none of the alternatives are attractive enough and the team gives Jones one more chance while the rebuild commences.

One more chance is about all the Giants can afford to give Jones at this point. The new general manager has to be frank with ownership about Jones’ ability to lead this team back to prominence.

The truth will be known when Jones’ fifth-year option must be exercised this spring or not at all. If the Giants decline, we’ll have a clearer picture of where he stands.

After a promising rookie season in 2019, Jones’ performance has fallen off a cliff. Many point to the complete collapse of the offensive infrastructure around him but others are focusing on games missed due to injury and basically a lack of growth. Three offensive coordinators in three years haven’t helped much, either.

Jones will get more help in 2022 but it could be his last chance to secure a long term role with the Giants.

