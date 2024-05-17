Where do Giants rank in air travel miles for the 2024 NFL season?

The New York Giants do not normally do a lot of traveling during the NFL season. In fact, they are among one of the least-traveled teams in the league in recent years.

In 2024, they are scheduled to travel 19,295 air miles in their eight road games — an average round trip of 2411.87 miles — covering 20 time zones. That ranks them 16th in the league in terms of total travel.

The Giants’ longest road trip will naturally be their Week 10 jaunt to Munich, Germany to face the Carolina Panthers. They will cover 8,068 miles and 12 time zones during that trip.

Four of the Giants’ eight road games — to Philadelphia, Washington, Pittsburgh, and Cleveland — cover a total of just 1,991 miles.

The other three road games on the Giants’ schedule this year are: Atlanta (1,495 miles), Dallas (2,770), and Seattle (4,971).

