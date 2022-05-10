Where is Georgia in USA TODAY’s post-spring college football top 25?
The Georgia Bulldogs ended the 41 year drought when they beat Alabama in last year’s national championship game.
But 15 contributors from that team are now gone, having been selected in April’s NFL draft. The Bulldogs will need to reload, which, thanks to stellar recruiting by Kirby Smart should not be an issue for the 2022 squad.
Though we are still months away from the 2022 college football season, things are starting to take shape with spring practice behind us and the transfer portal thinning out. With that said, USA TODAY has released its latest top 25 look after spring ball, and the Georgia Bulldogs actually moved up one spot since Erick Smith’s original rankings earlier in the offseason.
Here’s a look at USA TODAY’s top-ten rankings for the 2022 season:
NC State Wolfpack
William Howard-USA TODAY Sports
Early Postseason USA TODAY Top 25 Ranking
Not Ranked
Last Season’s Record
9-3 (6-2)
BYU Cougars
Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
Early Postseason USA TODAY Top 25 Ranking
No. 13 (+4)
Last Season’s Record
10-3
Texas A&M Aggies
Maria Lysaker-USA TODAY Sports
Early Postseason USA TODAY Top 25 Ranking
No. 5 (-3)
Last Season’s Record
8-4 (4-4)
Michigan Wolverines
Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports
Early Postseason USA TODAY Top 25 Ranking
No. 8 (+1)
Last Season’s Record
12-2 (8-1)
Utah Utes
Utah Utes players honor a pair of fallen teammates during the fourth quarter of the Rose Bowl in Pasadena, Calif. on Jan. 1, 2022. Syndication: The Columbus Dispatch
Early Postseason USA TODAY Top 25 Ranking
No. 7 (+1)
Last Season’s Record
10-4 (8-1)
Clemson Tigers
Jim Dedmon-USA TODAY Sports
Early Postseason USA TODAY Top 25 Ranking
No. 4 (-1)
Last Season’s Record
10-3 (6-2)
Oklahoma Sooners
(Photo by Brian Bahr/Getty Images)
Early Postseason USA TODAY Top 25 Ranking
No. 5 (+1)
Last Season’s Record
11-2 (7-2)
Ohio State Buckeyes
Syndication: The Columbus Dispatch
Early Postseason USA TODAY Top 25 Ranking
No. 2 (-1)
Last Season’s Record
11-2 (8-1)
Georgia Bulldogs
(Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)
Early Postseason USA TODAY Top 25 Ranking
No. 3 (+1)
Last Season’s Record
14-1 (8-0)
What USA TODAY said:
Quarterback uncertainty loomed until Stetson Bennett decided to return, causing JT Daniels to transfer and pushing off the battle between backups Carson Beck and Brock Vandagriff for another season. Running back should be fine with Kendal Milton and Kenny McIntosh taking over duties. Brock Bowers is a star at tight end and the offensive line looks promising. The losses are huge on defense, especially in the front seven. Watching the NFL draft highlighted that. However, Kirby Smart has plenty of elite recruits waiting to step in to join veterans Jalen Carter and Nolan Smith. The same script from last year could unfold – an unbeaten regular season and loss to Alabama in the SEC title game.
Alabama Crimson Tide
Gary Cosby Jr.-USA TODAY Sports
Early Postseason USA TODAY Top 25 Ranking
No. 1 (No Change)
Last Season’s Record
13-2 (7-1)
