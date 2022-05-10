Where is Georgia in USA TODAY’s post-spring college football top 25?

The Georgia Bulldogs ended the 41 year drought when they beat Alabama in last year’s national championship game.

But 15 contributors from that team are now gone, having been selected in April’s NFL draft. The Bulldogs will need to reload, which, thanks to stellar recruiting by Kirby Smart should not be an issue for the 2022 squad.

Though we are still months away from the 2022 college football season, things are starting to take shape with spring practice behind us and the transfer portal thinning out. With that said, USA TODAY has released its latest top 25 look after spring ball, and the Georgia Bulldogs actually moved up one spot since Erick Smith’s original rankings earlier in the offseason.

Here’s a look at USA TODAY’s top-ten rankings for the 2022 season:

NC State Wolfpack

Early Postseason USA TODAY Top 25 Ranking

Not Ranked

Last Season’s Record

9-3 (6-2)

BYU Cougars

Early Postseason USA TODAY Top 25 Ranking

No. 13 (+4)

Last Season’s Record

10-3

Texas A&M Aggies

Early Postseason USA TODAY Top 25 Ranking

No. 5 (-3)

Last Season’s Record

8-4 (4-4)

Michigan Wolverines

Early Postseason USA TODAY Top 25 Ranking

No. 8 (+1)

Last Season’s Record

12-2 (8-1)

Utah Utes

Early Postseason USA TODAY Top 25 Ranking

No. 7 (+1)

Last Season’s Record

10-4 (8-1)

Clemson Tigers

Early Postseason USA TODAY Top 25 Ranking

No. 4 (-1)

Last Season’s Record

10-3 (6-2)

Oklahoma Sooners

Early Postseason USA TODAY Top 25 Ranking

No. 5 (+1)

Last Season’s Record

11-2 (7-2)

Ohio State Buckeyes

Early Postseason USA TODAY Top 25 Ranking

No. 2 (-1)

Last Season’s Record

11-2 (8-1)

Georgia Bulldogs

Early Postseason USA TODAY Top 25 Ranking

No. 3 (+1)

Last Season’s Record

14-1 (8-0)

What USA TODAY said:

Quarterback uncertainty loomed until Stetson Bennett decided to return, causing JT Daniels to transfer and pushing off the battle between backups Carson Beck and Brock Vandagriff for another season. Running back should be fine with Kendal Milton and Kenny McIntosh taking over duties. Brock Bowers is a star at tight end and the offensive line looks promising. The losses are huge on defense, especially in the front seven. Watching the NFL draft highlighted that. However, Kirby Smart has plenty of elite recruits waiting to step in to join veterans Jalen Carter and Nolan Smith. The same script from last year could unfold – an unbeaten regular season and loss to Alabama in the SEC title game.

Alabama Crimson Tide

Early Postseason USA TODAY Top 25 Ranking

No. 1 (No Change)

Last Season’s Record

13-2 (7-1)

