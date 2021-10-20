Where Georgia ranks nationally in key stats at midseason

After seven games, the Georgia Bulldogs are sitting at No. 1 in the nation with zero losses.

That’s in large part due to the play of UGA’s defense, which is performing at a higher level than any I’ve ever seen.

Offensively, Georgia has been playing well, too. But if you ask anybody what makes this Georgia team so good, they’ll tell you it’s the defense that is allowing just 5.5 points per game.

Below we look at where the Bulldogs rank nationally in some key stats. Offensively, it’s pretty pedestrian. Defensively, it’s about as good as it gets.

Total offense

Oct 16, 2021; Athens, Georgia, USA; Georgia Bulldogs tight end Brock Bowers (19) reacts after scoring a touchdown against the Kentucky Wildcats during the second half at Sanford Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

National rank: 49

Total yards per game: 430.4

Scoring offense

Oct 16, 2021; Athens, Georgia, USA; Georgia Bulldogs running back James Cook (4) reacts after running for a touchdown against the Kentucky Wildcats during the first half at Sanford Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

National rank:15

Points per game: 38.4

Passing offense

AUBURN, ALABAMA – OCTOBER 09: Stetson Bennett #13 of the Georgia Bulldogs looks to pass against the Auburn Tigers during the first half at Jordan-Hare Stadium on October 09, 2021 in Auburn, Alabama. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

National rank: 62

Passing yards per game: 237.4

Rushing offense

Oct 16, 2021; Athens, Georgia, USA; Georgia Bulldogs running back Zamir White (3) runs for a touchdown against the Kentucky Wildcats during the first half at Sanford Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

National rank: 37

Rushing yards per game: 193

Time of possession

ATHENS, GA – OCTOBER 02: Stetson Bennett #13 of the Georgia Bulldogs hands off to James Cook #4 in the first half against the Arkansas Razorbacks at Sanford Stadium on October 2, 2021 in Athens, Georgia. (Photo by Todd Kirkland/Getty Images)

National rank: 37

Average time of possession per game: 31:03.71

Sacks allowed

Sep 18, 2021; Athens, Georgia, USA; Georgia Bulldogs offensive lineman Jamaree Salyer (69) reacts after a Georgia touchdown against the South Carolina Gamecocks at Sanford Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

National rank: 4

Sacks allowed: 4

3rd down conversions

Oct 9, 2021; Auburn, Alabama, USA; Georgia Bulldogs wide receiver Ladd McConkey (84) scores a touchdown against Auburn Tigers cornerback Nehemiah Pritchett (18) during the third quarter at Jordan-Hare Stadium. Mandatory Credit: John Reed-USA TODAY Sports

National rank: 19

Conversion %: 46.99%

Total defense

Oct 2, 2021; Athens, Georgia, USA; Georgia Bulldogs defensive lineman Jordan Davis (99) tackles Arkansas Razorbacks running back Trelon Smith (22) during the first half at Sanford Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

National rank: 1

Total yards per game allowed: 207.1

Scoring defense

ATHENS, GA – OCTOBER 16: Will Levis #7 of the Kentucky Wildcats attempts to dive over the defense but fails to score in the second half against the Georgia Bulldogs at Sanford Stadium on October 16, 2021 in Athens, Georgia. (Photo by Todd Kirkland/Getty Images)

National rank: 1

Points per game allowed: 5.5

Passing defense

Sep 4, 2021; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Georgia Bulldogs defensive back Christopher Smith (29) makes an interception and runs for a touchdown during the second quarter against the Clemson Tigers at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Griffin Zetterberg-USA TODAY Sports

National rank: 1

Total passing yards allowed per game: 142.9

Rushing defense

November 21, 2009; Athens, GA, USA; Kentucky Wildcats running back Derrick Locke (20) runs with the ball and is tackled by Georgia Bulldogs linebacker Rennie Curran (35) in the second quarter at Sanford Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

National rank: 2

Total rushing yards allowed per game: 64.2

Sacks

Sep 4, 2021; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Georgia Bulldogs defensive lineman Travon Walker (44) sacks Clemson Tigers quarterback D.J. Uiagalelei (5) during the second half at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Griffin Zetterberg-USA TODAY Sports

National rank: 5

Total sacks: 25

Sacks per game: 3.5

Tackles for loss

Sep 4, 2021; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Georgia Bulldogs defensive lineman Devonte Wyatt (95) celebrates after a play during the second half against the Clemson Tigers at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Griffin Zetterberg-USA TODAY Sports

National rank: 33

Total tackles for loss: 45

Average per game: 6.5

Interceptions forced

Sep 11, 2021; Athens, Georgia, USA; Georgia Bulldogs defensive back Kelee Ringo (5) intercepts a pass over UAB Blazers wide receiver Trea Shropshire (11) during the second half at Sanford Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

National rank: 13

Total interceptions: 8

Opponent third down conversions

Auburn running back Jarquez Hunter (27) is stopped by Georgia linebacker Nakobe Dean (17) during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Oct. 9, 2021 in Auburn, Ala. (AP Photo/Butch Dill)

National rank: 16

Opponent third down conversion %: 31.1%

