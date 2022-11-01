Where Georgia ranks in the first College Football Playoff rankings

The 8-0 Georgia Bulldogs came in at No. 3 on Tuesday night in the first College Football Playoff rankings of the season.

UGA will face undefeated Tennessee, who is tabbed as the No. 1 team in the nation, on Saturday in Athens.

The Bulldogs are ranked No. 1 in both the USA TODAY Sports Coaches Poll and AP Poll.

Georgia’s strength of record ranks No. 5, according to ESPN’s FPI. But it does have arguably college football’s most impressive win this season: A 49-3 hammering of Oregon, which ranks No. 8 in the initial rankings.

Ahead of Georgia is Tennessee (#1) and Ohio State (#2), who also rank in that order in regard to strength of record.

The top-ten is as follows:

Tennessee Ohio State Georgia Clemson Michigan Alabama TCU Oregon USC LSU

