Where Georgia football ranks in key statistics

The Georgia Bulldogs have started slow in all three games to begin the 2023 college football season. The Bulldogs have struggled in the red zone. Georgia’s red zone issues made last week’s game against South Carolina a lot more competitive than it should have been.

Georgia quarterback Carson Beck has done a great job of taking care of the football. Georgia’s offense only has one turnover, but the offense has not been particularly explosive through three weeks.

Defensively, Georgia’s run defense is off to a slow start when compared to Georgia’s sky-high run defense standards. The Georgia defense is doing an excellent job of getting stops on third down.

Where does Georgia football ranks in key statistics ahead of Week 4’s game against the UAB Blazers?

Red zone offense

Ranking: No. 78 (tied)

Georgia has scored on 13 of 16 trips to the red zone (81.2%)

Georgia has scored nine touchdowns and four field goals

Scoring defense

Ranking: No. 3

Georgia has allowed 24 points through three games or eight points per game

Only Michigan and Ohio State have a better scoring defense

Third-down conversion percentage (offense)

Ranking: No. 51 (tied)

Georgia has converted 44.7% of third downs

The Dawgs have converted on 17 of 38 third down attempts

Rushing defense

Ranking: No. 22

Georgia has allowed 87.3 rushing yards per game

The Bulldogs have given up 262 rushing yards and one rushing touchdown on 74 carries

The last time Georgia did not finish with the No. 1 or No. 2 run defense in the country was back in 2018

Penalties

Ranking: No. 27

Georgia has 14 total penalties for 127 yards

The Bulldogs average 42.3 penalty yards per game

Third-down conversion percentage (defense)

Ranking: No. 8

Georgia allows opposing offenses to convert 26.2% of third downs

The Bulldogs have allowed 11 conversions on 42 third-down attempts

Turnover margin

Ranking: No. 8 (tied)

Georgia has a +5 turnover margin

The Bulldogs have only one turnover on offense (third-fewest in the nation) and have forced six turnovers on defense

QBR ranking (Carson Beck)

Ranking: No. 43

Beck has a QBR of 70.6 with 846 passing yards, three passing touchdowns and one interception

Beck’s QBR is the No. 7 QBR in the SEC

Scoring offense

Ranking: No. 30 (tied)

Georgia has averaged 39.0 points per game

The Bulldogs have 15 touchdowns and four field goals

