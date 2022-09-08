Where Georgia’s defense ranks nationally in key stats after Week 1

A lot of talk has focused on Georgia’s offensive performance on Saturday in its 49-3 win over the Oregon Ducks. And deservingly so — the Dawgs finished the game with 571 total yards, converted on 9 of 10 third downs and scored seven touchdowns.

But the defense was on fire as well. Holding the No. 11 team in the nation to three points is no joke.

After losing nine defensive starters from a record-setting Georgia defense, many wondered if the Bulldogs’ defense would take a step back this year.

That certainly was not the case on Saturday, though.

Here’s a look at where Georgia ranks nationally in key defensive stats after the first week:

Scoring defense: Tied for 10th

John David Mercer-USA TODAY Sports

Points per game allowed: 3

Nine teams tied for first with 0 points allowed.

Rushing defense: No. 77

Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports

Rushing yards allowed per game: 140

Passing defense: No. 44

Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports

Passing yards allowed per game: 173

Total defense: No. 49

Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

Total yards allowed per game: 313

First downs allowed: No. 79

John David Mercer-USA TODAY Sports

First downs allowed per game: 21

Opponent third-down conversions: No. 102

John David Mercer-USA TODAY Sports

Opponent first down conversion rate: 46%

Sacks: No. 131

John David Mercer-USA TODAY Sports

Sacks per game: 0

Story originally appeared on UGA Wire