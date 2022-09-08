Where Georgia’s defense ranks nationally in key stats after Week 1
A lot of talk has focused on Georgia’s offensive performance on Saturday in its 49-3 win over the Oregon Ducks. And deservingly so — the Dawgs finished the game with 571 total yards, converted on 9 of 10 third downs and scored seven touchdowns.
But the defense was on fire as well. Holding the No. 11 team in the nation to three points is no joke.
After losing nine defensive starters from a record-setting Georgia defense, many wondered if the Bulldogs’ defense would take a step back this year.
That certainly was not the case on Saturday, though.
Here’s a look at where Georgia ranks nationally in key defensive stats after the first week:
Scoring defense: Tied for 10th
Points per game allowed: 3
Nine teams tied for first with 0 points allowed.
Rushing defense: No. 77
Rushing yards allowed per game: 140
Passing defense: No. 44
Passing yards allowed per game: 173
Total defense: No. 49
Total yards allowed per game: 313
First downs allowed: No. 79
First downs allowed per game: 21
Opponent third-down conversions: No. 102
Opponent first down conversion rate: 46%
Sacks: No. 131
Sacks per game: 0