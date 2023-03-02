Where are Georgia Bulldogs ranked on PFF’s 2023 NFL draft big board?

The Georgia Bulldogs have a 12 players participating at the 2023 NFL combine. However, Georgia wide receiver Kearis Jackson is not ranked in Pro Football Focus’ NFL draft big board rankings.

Overall, Georgia has 11 players in PFF’s big board including six players ranked in the top 80 NFL draft prospects. The NFL combine could help boost the draft stocks of quite a few Georgia Bulldogs.

Where does PFF rank Georgia Bulldogs on its 2023 NFL draft big board? How many quarterbacks does it have ranked in front of Stetson Bennett?

(No. 321) Kicker Jack Podlesny

Kicker Jack Podlesny of Georgia participated for the Senior Bowl in preparation for the draft. Vasha Hunt-USA TODAY Sports

Jack Podlesny will look to be a rare kicker selected in the NFL draft. In the 2022 NFL draft, only one kicker (LSU’s Cade York) was drafted. Podlesny has a chance to be drafted, but it there are only 32 roster spots in the NFL for kickers.

(No. 284) Edge Robert Beal Jr.

Defensive lineman Robert Beal Jr. of Georgia speaks to the media during the NFL Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium on March 01, 2023 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Photo by Justin Casterline/Getty Images)

Robert Beal has a chance to be drafted in the 2023 NFL draft, per PFF. Beal’s ranking indicates that he would be in the running to be a late round selection. 262 players were drafted in the 2022 NFL draft.

(No. 211) Tackle Warren McClendon

Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

Warren McClendon was a regular starter at right tackle during his career at Georgia. His consistency should help him be a late round pick (No. 211 is a sixth round pick) even if his physical traits does not wow draft scouts.

(No. 180) Running back Kenny McIntosh

Georgia Bulldogs running back Kenny McIntosh (6) runs with the ball against the TCU Horned Frogs during the second quarter of the CFP national championship game at SoFi Stadium. Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Kenny McIntosh is a part of a loaded 2023 NFL draft at the running back position. McIntosh can be a three-down back in the NFL. It would be surprising to see him fall into the sixth round like PFF projects.

(No. 162) Quarterback Stetson Bennett

Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

PFF ranks Bennett as the No. 9 quarterback in the draft. Bennett brings experience, athleticism and championship-winning pedigree to the NFL. Bennett’s biggest drawback is his height.

(No. 77) Safety Christopher Smith

(Photo by Carmen Mandato/Getty Images)

Christopher Smith was fantastic in his final season in Athens. Smith flew to the ball and make several splash plays (see: SEC championship blocked kick return). Smith has a third-round grade on PFF’s big board.

(No. 75) Cornerback Kelee Ringo

(Photo by Todd Kirkland/Getty Images)

This is about as low as you will see Kelee Ringo ranked. PFF does not deny that Ringo has the traits to succeed at the NFL level.

Ringo may take some time to adjust to the the NFL level, but we think that teams will be willing to take a chance on Ringo well before the No. 75 selection of the draft.

(No. 72) Tight end Darnell Washington

Matt Bush-USA TODAY Sports

Darnell Washington has excellent size and should be able to play right away in the NFL thanks to his blocking ability. He could really boost his draft stock at the combine. There are not many players like Washington in the NFL.

(No. 26) Edge Nolan Smith

(Photo by Justin Casterline/Getty Images)

Georgia pass rusher Nolan Smith missed the end of the college football season with a torn pectoral muscle. Smith remained a leader for the Georgia football team and helped the Dawgs win back-to-back national championships in his final two seasons in Athens.

Nolan Smith game to Georgia as a five-star recruit. He is a little bit undersized as an edge rusher, but he still does a good job of defending the run.

(No. 18) Tackle Broderick Jones

Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Georgia left tackle Broderick Jones has excellent athleticism. He has quick feet and was fantastic in pass protection throughout the 2022 college football season. Jones started only one season during his time in Athens, but was very effective when he saw the field.

Jones’ performance in the national championship against Alabama two seasons ago is a big reason why Georgia was able to knock off the Crimson Tide.

(No. 2) Defensive tackle Jalen Carter

Jordan Prather-USA TODAY Sports

Georgia defensive lineman Jalen Carter is one of the most talented players in the 2023 NFL draft. Carter is in contention to be the first defensive player drafted. NFL teams may have some off-the-field concerns regarding Carter, but nobody is denying how productive and impactful he was at Georgia.

Story originally appeared on UGA Wire