Is Oregon QB Bo Nix being unfairly looked past in 2023 NFL Draft discussions?
Is Bo Nix being underrated? Assuming he is named the Ducks' QB1, he should at least be mentioned in 2023 NFL Draft discussions.
Is Bo Nix being underrated? Assuming he is named the Ducks' QB1, he should at least be mentioned in 2023 NFL Draft discussions.
Cincinnati Bengals defensive tackle DJ Reader compared former Houston Texans teammate Deshaun Watson of the Cleveland Browns to Michael Jordan.
Senate Democrats fell short of the 60 votes needed to advance the Women's Health Protection Act to enshrine abortion protections into federal law. Sen. Joe Manchin was the only Democrat to side with Republicans against the legislation. Nikole Killion reports.
Despite an above average haul in the 2022 NFL draft, the New York Giants didn't budge in the USA TODAY power rankings.
It’s still unknown how many games Deshaun Watson will be available for in 2022, as he continues to face a suspension. But one of Watson’s former teammates still acknowledged this week that the Browns have improved by trading for the quarterback. Bengals defensive tackle D.J. Reader played three seasons with Watson before signing with the [more]
Meanwhile, Prey, Jotun, and Redout are free right now.
A few interesting things to know about Kingsley Enagbare, the Packers' fifth-round pick in the 2022 NFL draft.
The Titans will reportedly open their 2022 campaign at home against the Giants.
After appealing his suspension, Dodgers pitcher Trevor Bauer is set to get a hearing in front of baseball's arbitrator, a historically sensitive job.
The Detroit Lions have nine home games and eight road games on their 2022 schedule. Follow for live updates on NFL schedule leaks and the full release
No. 1 overall recruit and five-star quarterback Dylan Raiola commits to Ohio State.
A change of scenery for Jermaine Burton could be a good thing, says PFF College.
The Sooners and new head coach Brent Venables finished with a top-five transfer class in 2022.
Rangers goalie Igor Shesterkin has been named a finalist for the 2021-22 Hart Memorial Trophy.
Can the Irish get in the mix for him?
With three out of the six conservative Supreme Court justices appointed by Trump, the effect of the right-wing majority's rulings on Latinos will grow increasingly dire.
The Houston Texans have signed another one of their 2022 NFL draft class in former Stanford DL Thomas Booker.
Julian Sayin, 2024 five-star quarterback from Carlsbad High School in California, added another major offer to his resume on Wednesday when the University of Alabama joined the party after Holmon Wiggins (assistant head coach of offense and wide receivers) attended his practice. "It's definitely exciting," Sayin replied when asked about his latest offer from the Crimson Tide.
In an exclusive interview, Dmytro Kuleba unloads on Western officials who he says spent weeks scouring Soviet stockpiles for old weapons — instead of giving Kyiv what it wanted.
Where is Penn State in Dennis Dodd's post-spring top 25 on CBS Sports?
There is a ton of talent in the Athens area and college football recruiters are taking notice. Here's a compilation of all the offers in the area.