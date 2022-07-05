Where do the Gators stand nationally after picking up latest commitment?

After adding four-star edge rusher TJ Searcy on July 4, the Florida Gators have once again improved their standings in various team recruiting rankings.

UF started Monday ranked No. 45 on 247Sports’ class of 2023 rankings and jumped up to No. 38 after adding Searcy, who took over as the team’s highest-rated commit. Florida is still at No. 7 in the conference rankings behind Arkansas, Georgia, Tennessee, LSU, Alabama and South Carolina, in that order. The Razorbacks are at No. 1 because they have 19 commits under their belt but that should change as more and more decisions come in.

On3, which ranks Searcy as a top-50 recruit in the class, bumped Florida into the top 15 after the commission came in. Five of those six same SEC schools are once again ahead of Florida in the rankings with the exception of South Carolina, which doesn’t appear in the top 25. UF lands at No. 14 directly behind No. 12 Arkansas and No. 13 Tennessee.

As the top-15 ranking may suggest, On3 has a fairly optimistic view of what Napier’s accomplished and thinks the class can still be as strong as fans expect it to be.

Despite losing out on recruits, including quarterback Jaden Rashada, Billy Napier earned a huge commitment from Searcy on July 4 to get Florida back on track. Searcy, one of the nation’s top defensive linemen, is the top-ranked prospect in the Gators’ defensive-heavy 2023 class. The group currently includes five four-stars.

Landing Searcy was a big win for the Gators, but Florida is far from finished in this recruiting cycle. With several targets deciding throughout the summer, UF could continue to climb these rankings.

Related

Florida football lands commitment from 4-star DL on Independence Day This top-15 linebacker sets official visit date to Florida Coveted 4-star defensive lineman names Florida among top schools Things 'really good' between Florida and this 4-star DL, next visit planned Gators earn a pair of recruiting predictions for this in-state 4-star WR

Story continues

List

Dooley's Dozen: 12 best wide receivers in Florida football history

List

Dooley's Dozen: Florida football's 12 best RBs packed with big names

List

Dooley's Dozen: Ranking the 12 best QBs in Florida football history

Follow us @GatorsWire on Twitter and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Florida Gators news, notes and opinions.

Let us know your thoughts and comment on this story below. Join the conversation today!