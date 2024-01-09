Where Gators rank in ESPN’s final FPI update, plus efficiency ratings

ESPN published its final Football Power Index along with other related data for the college football landscape, including the Florida Gators, following the Michigan Wolverines‘ 34-13 triumph over the Washington Huskies in the College Football Playoff Championship Game on Monday,

The FPI was developed by ESPN in 2013 to measure each team’s overall strength and predict results throughout the season. As the schedule progressed, the data was used to determine a team’s FPI ranking from the games played while also predicting the outcomes for each future matchup.

Take a look below at ESPN’s final FPI numbers and other data for Florida football now that the 2023 campaign is officially finalized.

Overall Ranking

Kim Klement Neitzel-USA TODAY Sports

No. 41 overall

Value: 6.4

Florida dropped three spots from the last time ESPN updated its numbers while maintaining the same overall value.

Overall Efficiency

Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports

Overall Efficiency: 58.9

Rank: 47

The Gators’ overall efficiency rating moved up 0.7 points from our last update along with a one-spot improvement in the rankings.

Offensive Efficiency

Matt Pendleton-USA TODAY Sports

Offensive Efficiency: 67.1

Rank: 25

Billy Napier’s team improved 0.2 points from our last update in overall efficiency leading to a one-spot improvement in the rankings as well.

Defensive Efficiency

Bob Self/Florida Times-Union

Defensive Efficiency: 43.0

Rank: 84

Florida dropped 0.8 points in defensive efficiency since our last update but still gained a spot in the rankings.

Special Teams Efficiency

Matt Pendleton/Gainesville Sun

Special Teams Efficiency: 53.7 57.2

Rank: 39

The Gators saw a significant bump in their special teams efficiency jumping 3.5 points while falling a spot in the rankings.

