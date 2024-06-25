Where Gator Nation ranks among most hostile sports fanbases

The University of Florida is well-known for its robust sports fanbase, which has come in large part due to the accomplishments of the football, basketball and baseball teams over the past few decades — as well as outstanding achievements in secondary sports.

However, success is often a double-edged sword, especially when it comes to the expectations of the fanbase.

While the Gator Nation extends far and wide thanks to the size of the school as well as its merit as a top educational institution, it has also earned a reputation for having one of the more obnoxious groups of fans in all of North America’s four major sports.

According to Big Game Boomer in a recent social media post, the Orange and Blue has the 15th-most hostile fanbase — which includes professional franchises as well — in American sports.

Unsurprisingly, the Southeastern Conference is well represented in these rankings, with the Tennessee Volunteers coming in at No. 2, LSU Tigers at No. 7, Georgia Bulldogs at No. 9 and Arkansas Razorbacks at No. 14. After Florida comes the Mississippi State Bulldogs (No. 25), Alabama Crimson Tide (No. 31), Kentucky Wildcats (No. 38) and Ole Miss Rebels (No. 40).

The Gators’ top instate rivals also made the list, with the Miami Hurricanes coming in at No. 11 and Florida State Seminoles at No. 30.

One major flaw with these rankings, however, is the acute lack of New York Yankees fans. The fact that the Bronx Bombers’ obnoxious fanbase did not even crack the top 50 while the New York Mets landed at No. 28 makes these results a bit suspect.

