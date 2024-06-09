Where Garrett Riley ranks among the Top 10 highest-paid offensive coordinators

Heading into the 2024 college football season, Clemson offensive coordinator Garrett Riley has a huge opportunity to make another stamp as one of the best young coaches in college football.

Expectations were high for year one with Riley, and things were underwhelming. In recent years, people have had less patience for coaches, but one mediocre year of offensive production doesn’t define a team or coach. If you come back strong the next season, there’s no reason to panic.

As the season approaches, 247Sports ranked the Top 10 highest-paid offensive coordinators in college football. Ranked No. 3 on the list, Riley must show this offense is trending in the right direction.

Riley was one of the hottest coaching commodities in the nation last offseason after helping TCU’s offense break school records en route to a national championship berth. Clemson swayed him to move east with a three-year contract that pays $1.75 million annually. The Tigers’ offense didn’t live up to expectations in Riley’s first season, dropping from No. 30 to No. 52 in scoring and No. 48 to No. 52 in total offense. There’s hope Riley and Clemson’s offense can right the ship with Cade Klubnik back at quarterback in 2024.

Righting the ship is a good way of putting it, the Tigers offense hasn’t felt National Championship level dangerous in some time. The defense has been phenomenal more often that not, and that shouldn’t change in 2024.

If Riley can turn this offense around, Clemson’s trajectory and his will fly.

Story originally appeared on Clemson Wire