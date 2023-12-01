Where Friendship Christian running back Tyson Wolcott finished in TSSAA record book

CHATTANOOGA — Few people doubted whether Friendship Christian’s Tyson Wolcott would find the end zone Thursday.

The senior running back added to his TSSAA record single-season touchdown mark with two more rushing TDs in the Commanders’ 28-13 loss to MTCS in the TSSAA football Division II-A state championship game at Finley Stadium. He also added 225 rushing yards on 30 carries.

Wolcott finished with 54 touchdowns in his final Tennessee high school season. He set the TSSAA single-season rushing TD record on Nov. 17 by scoring six touchdowns against Nashville Christian.

The previous record was 50 achieved by former Alcoa running back Jaron Toney in 2009. Toney went on to play at Tennessee.

Former Powell star Dy’Shawn Mobley is No. 3 on the list with 46 TDs in 2011. He played at Kentucky. Jalen Hurd, who starred at Beech and played for the San Francisco 49ers until retiring this season, is tied for No. 4 on the list with Jacob Warbritton (Huntingdon) and Ralph King (Riverdale). All three had 43 TDs.

“Seeing those college players I passed for the record, that’s amazing to look at and say, ‘Hey, I beat these kids here.’ But I’m not looking for a solo record to break,” Wolcott said. “I’m looking for my team to win a state championship. We got here, we just didn’t execute.”

Wolcott finished with 86 career rushing touchdowns, good for eighth all time in the TSSAA records. Mt. Pleasant's Marco Dailey (2004-07) holds the record with 114.

Wolcott finished with 341 carries for 3,027 yards and 54 touchdowns for the year. The Division II-A Mr. Football finalist also played linebacker, recording 76.5 tackles and 21 for loss.

“I wouldn’t trade Tyson for anybody,” Friendship Christian coach John McNeal said. “The way he plays offense and defense … He’s a dude, and there ain’t no one like him.”

This article originally appeared on Nashville Tennessean: TSSAA football: Where FCS RB Tyson Wolcott stands in record book