Where former Sooners rank in Fantasy Rankings for the upcoming season

The Oklahoma Sooners have produced quite a bit of NFL talent on the offensive side of the ball in the last decade. They’ve provided fantasy football players with highly productive players at various positions. In the last couple of years, former Sooners have broken onto the scene in the form of Joe Mixon (2017), Baker Mayfield (2018), Kyler Murray (2019), and CeeDee Lamb (2020).

Fantasy football players will find incredible value in certain Sooners while others will require high draft picks.

Let’s take a look at where former Oklahoma Sooners rank in the most recent Expert Consensus Rankings over at FantasyPros.com. The Expert Consensus Rankings collect rankings from around the fantasy football industry and collate them into a consensus.

Joe Mixon, Cincinnati Bengals

Joseph Maiorana-USA TODAY SportsJoe Mixon's career with the Cincinnati Bengals has gotten off to a rough start. Because of injuries and inept offensive line play, Mixon has struggled to find consistency. He was great in 2018 and 2019, but injuries took a toll in 2020, limiting him to just six games.

Ranking: 16th overall, RB 21

CeeDee Lamb, Dallas Cowboys

(Ronald Martinez/Getty Images)

Through the first five weeks of the season, CeeDee Lamb led the Dallas Cowboys in receiving yards. Dak Prescott was injured in week five, and then Lamb and the Cowboys' offense struggled to find consistency the rest of the way, and the Cowboys' rookie wide receiver missed out on a 1,000-yard season in his rookie year. Now with Prescott healthy and a full offseason to prepare, Lamb has a chance to surpass the 1,200-yard mark in his second year in the NFL.

Ranking: 37th overall, WR 17

Mark Andrews, Baltimore Ravens

Mitchell Layton-USA TODAY Sports

After being selected in the third round in the 2018 NFL Draft after the Ravens selected Hayden Hurst in the first, it was unknown just what Andrews' role would be with the Ravens. Well, it didn't take long for his pass-catching ability to stand out, and he forced his way onto the field. Now heading into his fourth season in the league, Andrews has become one of the most dangerous tight ends in the NFL. In his first three years, Andrews has scored 20 touchdowns in Baltimore's offense.

Ranking: 48th overall, TE 4

Kyler Murray, Arizona Cardinals

Joe Camporeale-USA TODAY Sports

Kyler Murray has become one of the most sought-after fantasy quarterbacks in the last couple of years with his ability to put up big-time rushing and passing numbers. Not only did Kyler throw for nearly 4,000 yards and had 26 touchdowns passing, but he also added more than 800 yards rushing and 11 scores on the ground. The Arizona Cardinals will have one of the best offenses in the NFL again in 2021, which will provide big numbers for Murray.

Ranking: 49th overall, QB 3

Jalen Hurts, Philadelphia Eagles

JOE LAMBERTI/COURIER POST via Imagn Content Services, LLC

Jalen Hurts didn't start until late in the season for the Philadelphia Eagles, but it didn't take long for him to become a fantasy asset. Like Murray, his ability to make plays with his legs made him a must-start most weeks as he supplemented his passing attack with his rushing ability.

Ranking: 89th overall, QB 10

Marquise Brown, Baltimore Ravens

Scott Taetsch-USA TODAY Sports

Marquise Brown is an interesting fantasy option. Every time he touches the ball, he's a big-play threat. However, Brown is held back a bit because of the Baltimore Ravens' emphasis on the run and Lamar Jackson's struggles getting the ball down the field. Brown hasn't topped 1,000 yards receiving in his two seasons in the league but has scored 15 touchdowns. Could he set a new career-best in 2021?

Ranking: 99th overall, WR 42

Baker Mayfield, Cleveland Browns

Scott Galvin-USA TODAY Sports

It's not hard to make the argument that Baker Mayfield has been the better quarterback of the Oklahoma Sooners starting trio in the NFL. At the same time, he isn't a player you'd draft higher than Kyler Murray or Jalen Hurts in fantasy football. Their rushing ability makes them more valuable because they can rack up points for your team in several ways. Mayfield at this spot is really nice value. He may not put up the gaudy stat lines that Kyler Murray will, but he'll be steady week to week, providing a solid floor for your fantasy team.

Ranking: 134th overall, QB 18

Sterling Shepard, New York Giants

Danielle Parhizkaran/NorthJersey.com via USA Today Sports.

With Kenny Golladay in the fold for the New York Giants, Sterling Shepard slides into the slot and becomes the fourth option in the Giants' passing attack. With Saquon Barkley in the backfield, the running game takes priority in New York, so you're likely only drafting Shepard if there's an injury or if you're in a very deep fantasy league.

Ranking: 163rd overall, WR 63

Damien Williams, Chicago Bears

Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports

Now with the Chicago Bears, Damien Williams has become a solid depth option at the running position. It's unlikely he'll ever ascend to starter's snaps, but if there are injuries to David Montgomery or Tarik Cohen, Williams would be a good waiver wire add.

Ranking: 241st overall, RB 70

Rhamondre Stevenson, New England Patriots

Paul Rutherford-USA TODAY Sports

Though it looks like Rhamondre Stevenson will start out behind Damien Harris and Sony Michel on the New England Patriot's running back depth chart, it would surprise me to see him earn a role by midway through the season. He's an explosive and powerful running back that could fit in as a goalline option.

Ranking: 271st overall RB 75

Austin Seibert, Cincinnati Bengals

Sam Greene via Imagn Content Services, LLC

If you're in a fantasy league that uses kickers, here's my advice. Don't use a draft pick on a kicker. Take a flier on a player that might land a starting role. You'll have time between your draft and the start of the regular season to take a kicker. If you do draft a kicker, take one in the last round of your draft. Taking one earlier could mean missing out on a player at a more valuable position. In season, rotate your kickers through based on bye weeks. There should never be a reason to carry two kickers on your roster, unless for some reason, you starter two kickers in your starting lineup.

Ranking: 315th overall, K 27

Samaje Perine, Cincinnati Bengals

Joseph Maiorana-USA TODAY Sports

Ranking: 316th overall, RB 86

Adrian Peterson, FA

Tim Fuller-USA TODAY Sports

Ranking: 341st overall, RB 94

Deee Westbrook, FA

Douglas DeFelice-USA TODAY Sports

Ranking: 366th overall, WR 120

Kenny Stills, FA

(AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack)

Ranking: 430th overall, WR 144

Blake Bell, Kanas City Chiefs

John David Mercer-USA TODAY Sports

Ranking: 491st overall, TE 75

