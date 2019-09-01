Where are former Redskins ending up after being released? Here's a tracker

While the Redskins careers of guys like Samaje Perine and Josh Doctson and plenty of others are over, their NFL careers still have life.

So, while they aren't factoring in to Washington's plans this season, it's still worth monitoring where the most notable ex-Redskins end up next.

Here's a tracker that'll keep you up to speed on those kinds of transactions.

Sunday, Sept. 1

Samaje Perine

The former fourth-round selection is reportedly heading to the Bengals. There, he joins running backs like Joe Mixon and Giovani Bernard.

Perine and Mixon were college teammates at Oklahoma.

Josh Doctson

Doctson actually went unclaimed on waivers, meaning he's now a free agent and able to sign with anyone.

There was some thought that the 2016 first-rounder would be scooped up by another franchise as a reclamation project, but apparently, no one was compelled to.

This post will be updated as news breaks.

